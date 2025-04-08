LeBron James' wife Savannah James "mad" at Lakers superstar's bedtime habit

LeBron James revealed a hilarious detail about his wife, Savannah, on the new season of his podcast. On Tuesday's episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast, hosted by the four-time NBA champion and his new co-host and two-time NBA MVP, Steve Nash, James talked about his daily routine in detail.

During one segment, the LA Lakers superstar discussed the importance of sleep in his recovery process and revealed that his wife gets mad at him for sleeping early.

"My wife, literally, she is the best ever, she gets mad at me when it's time for me to go to bed. That's how much I love sleep and take care of my body," Bron said (8:07). "Like at about 9 o'clock at night, I'm like, 'What time you going to bed?' And she's like, 'Are you going to sleep?' Yeah, like I am going to bed."

LeBron James revealed that his wife is surprised whenever he goes to sleep at 9 p.m. Steve Nash jumped in on Bron's example and revealed that his bedtime routine is quite the same.

LeBron James and Savannah James are probably the basketball world's longest-running power couple, who have continued to inspire many with their story. The Lakers star and his wife were high school sweethearts who went through life's ups and downs together and formed one of the most elite basketball families on the planet.

They have three kids: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Bronny James has followed in his father's footsteps and is playing alongside him on the Lakers squad.

LeBron James gives fans a deep insight into his offseason routine

After discussing his early sleeping habits, LeBron James shared details of his offseason routine with fans. Steve Nash created a hypothetical scenario where the season was over and asked the Lakers star to guide him through his life during the offseason.

The Lakers star said he tries to get away from basketball in the first three and four weeks of the offseason. He said he doesn't stay away from the sport and keeps himself updated on games and other happenings. However, he doesn't play basketball to give his body the essential time to recover.

"I've learned over the years that me recovering at 40 is totally different in offseason than me recovering at 25. You just don't, you don't recover as fast," James told Nash (9:21). "I try to take, like, a month, maybe a month and a half, off from, like, really grinding on the basketball court."

James said that instead of focusing on the sport, he does yoga, Pilates, stretching and other exercises that are known to help athletes recover and keep their bodies in shape.

