Lebron James' wife, Savannah James, reveals secret parenting sauce to keep son Bryce's academics on point

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, opened up about her unique approach to parenting, particularly when it comes to academics. During an episode of her podcast Everybody’s Crazy, Savannah shared her perspective to a caller — a concerned mother from Mississippi — who was worried about her son's grades.

Savannah revealed that she did not pressurize her children when it came to school performance. Instead, she values their effort over results and emphasizes the importance of graduating.

“I'm more graceful, so to me it's given if you giving all your effort, most of your effort, and you've been in school for 12 years, and I get it it's coming to like the last four weeks,” LeBron James’ wife says (timestamp 22:30 onwards).

“You just have to do enough to get on the stage. Like, obviously I want the grades to be good but I get it we done, I'm done. So, just get across the stage.”

She also spoke about her sons, Bronny and Bryce, explaining that while academics weren’t their main focus, they were still committed to completing their education. They fulfilled their responsibilities as student-athletes and graduated.

Even if they weren’t top of their class, she claimed that Bronny and Bryce developed into “smart well-rounded young men”.

“My kids have always been had good grades, but like you know they athletes. They like to play; school is like cause they got to go,” Savannah said.

Savannah and LeBron James’ approach seems to have worked well. Bronny graduated from high school in 2023 and went on to attend the University of Southern California. He played one season with the Trojans basketball team before declaring for the NBA draft, eventually picked by the LA Lakers.

Bryce, meanwhile, is preparing to join the University of Arizona after graduating from high school as a part of the class of 2025.

LeBron James’ wife shows off Bryce James’ prom outfit

Just like his older brother Bronny, Bryce James also graduated from Sierra Canyon earlier this month. He celebrated the occasion by wearing an all-black Louis Vuitton suit to his prom.

LeBron James’ mom, Savannah James, showed off her son's dapper look on Instagram, posting both family photos and solo shots of Bryce.

“🖤Prom 2025🖤 This is really taking me out,” Savannah captioned her IG post.

On the court, Bryce had a respectable high school basketball career. He was ranked 210th nationally and 58th at his position in the Class of 2025.

During his senior season, the shooting guard averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, playing a key role in leading Sierra Canyon to its first CIF State Division I title since 2019.

Bryce received offers from multiple esteemed programs from across the country. But at the start of the current calendar year, LeBron James’ son committed to the Arizona Wildcats.

