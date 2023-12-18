LeBron James and wife Savannah James sparkle in 90s themed dress for agent Rich Paul's 42nd birthday bash

NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, turned heads with their retro outfits at the lavish party on Saturday in Los Angeles. James and Savannah know how to make a statement, as the couple attended the 42nd birthday bash of James' longtime agent and friend, Rich Paul, who is also dating English singer Adele.

The party had a 90s-themed dress code, and the James family did not disappoint with their outfits. LeBron wore a white suit coupled with a black shirt and a perfectly complementing hat. Meanwhile, his better half, Savannah James, was dressed in an all-black dress with an interesting hairstyle.

The party was held at a private mansion in Beverly Hills. It was attended by several celebrities and NBA stars, such as Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis. The guests enjoyed a live performance by rapper Snoop Dogg, who sang some of his classic hits from the 90s. Adele also took the stage to sing for her boyfriend.

How LeBron James and Rich Paul became close friends and successful business partners

Business Insider reported that LeBron James met Rich Paul at an airport in Akron, Ohio, a few months before he entered the NBA draft in 2003. James was impressed by Paul’s vintage Warren Moon jersey from the Houston Oilers, and Paul told him that he made a living by selling throwback jerseys and was heading to his source in Atlanta.

Rich Paul also gave James some tips on where to buy the old-school gear. He even promised James a lower price for every purchase if he mentioned Paul’s name to the seller. "King James" appreciated Paul’s kindness and invited him to join his inner circle of friends, which included James’ childhood buddies, Maverick Carter and Randy Mims.

LeBron James and Paul became friends, and they did not realize how much their friendship would affect their future careers.

Rich Paul is now the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports, a sports agency that manages many NBA stars, such as Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe and Jordan Clarkson, among others. Paul’s career journey is a remarkable example of overcoming poverty and adversity.

On the other hand, James is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players ever, with four titles, four Finals MVPs and four regular season MVPs. LeBron James and Rich Paul have grown together since their encounter at the airport in Akron. They have been each other’s loyal allies and collaborators.