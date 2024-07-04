LeBron James' wife Savannah James turns to fans on podcast's future

LeBron James' wife Savannah James launched a podcast called "Everybody's Crazy" in May 2023. The first season consisted of six episodes that featured people sharing their "crazy" stories. Savannah recently asked their fans if they want to see season two in the future.

In a post on the official Instagram account of the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, a picture of Savannah was uploaded with a question for their followers on the platform.

"Butodo y'all want a second season of Everybody's Crazy???"

Fans had two choices: the simple yes or the more complicated still finishing the first season.

As of this writing, the "Yes" option is in the lead at 92% against the other one. It means there is a demand for Savannah James and co-host April McDaniel to start producing a second season. With the NBA offseason taking over, Savannah took a break from the podcast but launched a merchandise line.

It was a busy offseason because her son Bronny James was drafted No. 55 by the LA Lakers. LeBron James was a free agent before signing a two-year deal to remain with the franchise and play with his son next season.

Savannah James' podcast had 6 episodes in the first season

The James family ventured into podcasting with the launch of LeBron James' "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick. Now that Redick is the head coach of the LA Lakers, the future of their show is unclear given the hierarchy in the franchise.

Savannah James launched her podcast called "Everybody's Crazy" with co-host April McDaniel. The main hook of the show is to give people the platform to share their "crazy" stories about everything under the sun, including life, love and lessons.

The first season featured six episodes with the pilot about the podcast's format. Episode 2 was all about motherhood and the struggles that came with it, while the third episode covered several topics such as items at home to a more serious one like dealing with personal tragedies.

Episode 4 was about loyalty and friendship, while the fifth one discussed what is self-love, the pros and cons of social media, and the co-hosts' skincare routine. As for the final episode, Savannah and April discussed regrets in life with some of their callers.

Savannah James present at Bronny James' first pictorial with the LA Lakers

LeBron and Savannah James were proud parents after the LA Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th overall pick. Bronny will wear the No. 9 jersey, making him the 16th player in franchise history to use it.

In a recent post by the Lakers on Instagram, the couple was present during Bronny's first photoshoot as a member of the franchise. They posed with their son, who officially signed a four-year deal with the team.

