LeBron James wins AP's 2020 Male Athlete of the Year for a record-tying 4th time | NBA News

LeBron James has added another feather in his cap this year. After winning the coveted NBA title last season and earning Finals MVP honors for the fourth time, LeBron James was also named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year and TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year.

He has now earned The Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time and James' efforts off-the-court were responsible for him winning this honor.

LeBron James is one of the most decorated players in the NBA and even in his 17th year, he continues to collect accolades with ease. He was ranked at No. 1 in ESPN's Top 100 Athletes and is the only active player with 4 NBA titles to his name.

NBA News: LeBron James wins AP's Male Athlete of the Year for a record 4th time

The Associated Press named LeBron James their 2020 Male Athlete of the Year for a record-tying fourth time. The award recognizes his efforts off-the-court supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and helping under-privileged communities in the voting process.

LeBron James brought people in the Southern California region, especially communities of color, to the voting stations and made the process easier. He is credited with working with the league to increase support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

LeBron James spoke to The Associated Press, saying:

"I still know what I do on the floor and obviously, I give everything to the game...But I can make a greater impact off the floor right now, more than I can on the floor. And I want to continue to inspire people with the way I play the game of basketball. But there’s so many more things that I can do off the floor to help cultivate people, inspire people, bring people together, empower them."

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

He told the world it's time for change. He got people to the polls. He continued lifting those in need.



He also won another NBA title.



LeBron James further add:

"The tragic death of George Floyd, everyone getting a chance to see that, and also hearing the story of Breonna Taylor, her tragic story, and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia ... my people have had enough and I have had enough...That’s why I called for action and with my platform, I believed I could get people to join me...It’s a tribute to the people that I work with, to the people at my foundation, to the sponsors that continue to support us and what we do and what we strive for."

The AP's 2020 Female Athlete of the Year will be announced on Sunday. Meanwhile, LeBron James will continue his quest for another NBA title. The LA Lakers and LeBron James face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their next matchup on December 27th.

