“There’s no Jordan in this generation” - Chris Broussard reacts to Kevin Garnett calling Steph Curry the MJ of this generation

Despite Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry's poor outing in his last two appearances, he has had a great season thus far. Apart from holding the record as the player with the most 3-points scored in NBA history, he has led his team to a strong and consistent 2021-22 NBA season.

Steph Curry has recently been compared to arguably the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan. He was described as the Jordan of this generation by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. This has been met with a lot of reactions from both sides of the divide.

On the Odd Couple show on Fox Radio, Chris Broussard had stated categorically that none of today's NBA players have dominated the game as Michael Jordan did and, as such, none of them is the Jordan of this generation. Not LeBron James, not Steph Curry, not Kevin Durant. But he resolved that if there was to be a discussion about the best player of this generation, then it has to be James.

"There's no Jordan of this generation. I mean, I'm sorry. No one is dominating the game the way Michael Jordan did. No one is leading the league in scoring every year. And then winning the championship 6 years.. There have been three 3-peats since Bill Russell. Three 3-peats in the last 50+ years, and Michael Jordan has 2 of them. I mean, come on. No one LeBron, KD, Steph, no one is dominating the game the way Jordan did. So there's no Jordan of this generation."

"Steph Curry is the Michael Jordan of this generation" - Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett, in an interview, spoke about Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins and his impact this season. KG also referred to Steph Curry as the Michael Jordan of this era and it prompted mixed reactions.

"He's [Wiggins] playing with the Michael Jordan of his era. The knowledge that he takes not just from Steve Kerr and that coaching staff. But that pedigree of excellence that they push around there in Golden State. You can't come in there and be less than. Those are champions in there, those guys have won together, they've been in the grit together, they've been in the foxhole together. I think it motivates him."

This led to the conversation between Chris Broussard and Rob Parker. The latter was of the opinion that there exists a possible disrespect by KG and the older generation against LeBron James.

He was of the opinion that while Steph Curry is a good player, James is better. He also stated that LBJ doesn't get enough respect from the NBA legends as they are quick to dismiss him in the greatest of all-time conversations despite his outstanding statistics.

Broussard was in agreement that James was better than Steph Curry, calling him the best player of this generation. He also stated that if they were to call anyone the Jordan of this era, then it would have to be LeBron James.

"The best player of this generation and if you're gonna give somebody that title of the Jordan of this generation, it's LeBron. To me it ain't even easy, it's LeBron."

