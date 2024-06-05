"LeBron didn't know how to win"- Stephen A. Smith hails 13x All-Star as LeBron James' best running mate over Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on LeBron James' comments about former teammate Kyrie Irving making the NBA Finals on his show First Take today. On his podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron was happy for Kyrie and, at the same time, was jealous of him for making the Finals.

While discussing James' best running mates since entering the league, Stephen A. placed Dwyane Wade higher than Kyrie Irving in his list and concluded that James did not know how to win before he was paired up with Wade.

"I don't give a damn what LeBron says, it's Dwyane Wade," Smith said. "If it weren't for Dwyane Wade, I could make a legitimate argument there would have never been a Kyrie [Irving]. LeBron didn't know how to win until he got to Dwyane Wade."

Stephen A. recalled a time when LeBron James struggled from the free throw line and did not want to take the game-winner in an All-Star game before he joined Dwyane Wade in Miami. He opined that LeBron's success was also down to the environment in South Beach created by Pat Riley.

Even though James failed to live up to his highly ambitious promise of delivering seven titles to Miami, he did have some amazing moments with Wade, including an iconic dunk that is etched in the memory of all basketball fans and a 27-game winning streak.

The Miami Heat era with James, Bosh, and Wade fell short against less star-studded Texas teams in two finals. The Heat's NBA Finals loss in 2011 to the Mavericks and their loss to the Spurs in 2014 mean LeBron still has four rings, two less than his argued "GOAT" rival, Michael Jordan.

Comparing Kyrie Irving and Dwyane Wade as LeBron James' teammates

Dwyane Wade averaged 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 285 games with LeBron James in his career, in two separate stints with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Their time in Miami was successful, yielding two tiles and creating one of the most dynamic backcourt duos ever when both players were at their peak. As Wade's athleticism waned due to injuries, his effectiveness lessened.

LeBron returned to Cleveland in 2015 and immediately jelled with Kyrie Irving whose craftiness, handles and outside shooting were a major contrast to Wade's robust mid-range game and defensive prowess.

Kyrie Irving averaged 22.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 183 games with LeBron, and the partnership culminated in a title-winning run in 2016 against the highly favored Golden State Warriors.

With Kyrie and Wade neck and neck in comparison, it's important to remember that Kyrie's exit and divorce from James were bitter, but Wade and James have remained close friends since they were together.