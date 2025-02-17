"LeBron does NOT like Jaylen Brown": Fans react after noticing LeBron James' distant locker room exchange with Celtics star

LeBron James pulled out of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at the last minute due to ankle and foot discomfort. Before the game, he entered the locker room to greet his Shaq’s OGs teammates.

However, fans noticed his lackluster energy when he greeted Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown. It’s worth remembering that Brown had publicly feuded with Nike, the brand LeBron endorses, and Brown also went viral for comments where he suggested Bronny James wasn’t a professional basketball player.

Fans speculated that these issues were behind LeBron's subdued energy toward Brown, as he appeared more animated with other members of Shaq’s OGs while giving Brown a hug and a less enthusiastic handshake.

“LeBron does NOT like Jaylen Brown,” one basketball page on X (formerly Twitter) said.

“I think we know why,” another added, referencing Brown’s comments about Bronny.

“I wonder if this has anything to do with Jaylen being caught on camera saying Bronny isn’t that good?” another added.

Here are additional reactions to the interaction between LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

“Bron walks in and thinks everyone should bow down to him,” one fan said.

“Shouldn’t have dissed LaBronny James,” another said.

“I'm sure the feeling is mutual,” another commented.

Jaylen Brown clarifies comments on LeBron James’ son

Jaylen Brown went viral after telling his partner Kysre Gondrezick courtside at the Summer League that he didn’t think Bronny James was NBA-level.

As Gondrezick responded, suggesting Bronny might end up in the G League, Brown replied:

“I don’t think so, I think because of his name he’ll be on the Lakers.”

After the clip spread online, Brown clarified his remarks on X, offering praise for LeBron James' son.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth,” Brown said.

Bronny James has played 72 minutes for the Lakers, most of it in garbage time. He’s accumulated 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in total.

His best game came in the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break, where he scored nine points in a 12-point loss to the Utah Jazz.

