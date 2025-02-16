Shaq's OGs starting lineup and depth chart for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is introducing a fresh format, featuring three teams of All-Stars, along with Team C — the winners of Friday’s Rising Stars game — competing in a four-team mini-tournament.

Ad

One of the squads in this revamped event is Shaq’s OGs, a team drafted by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal that boasts some of the biggest stars from the past decade.

The theme of the All-Star teams is as follows: Shaq’s squad features seasoned veterans (the OGs), Kenny Smith’s team is filled with rising young stars and Charles Barkley’s team highlights the game’s top international players.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaq’s OGs will open their tournament run against Team C, which will be coached by Candace Parker.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shaq's OGs Roster & Depth Chart for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

POS Starters Bench Injured PG Steph Curry Kyrie Irving SG Damian Lillard James Harden SF Kevin Durant Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C LeBron James Anthony Davis

Ad

The OGs nickname is fitting, as the roster collectively holds an astounding 74 All-Star selections.

Leading the way is LeBron James with an NBA-record 20, followed by Kevin Durant (15), Steph Curry and James Harden (11 each), injured Anthony Davis (10, replaced by Kyrie Irving playing his ninth), Damian Lillard (eight), Jayson Tatum (six) and Jaylen Brown (four).

Their opponents, Team C, are led by Candace Parker and include Amen Thompson, Stephon Castle, Ryan Dunn, Zach Edey, Keyonte George, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Dalton Knecht and Jaylen Wells.

Ad

What to expect from Shaq's OGs in 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game stands out with its mini-tournament structure, featuring four teams playing across three games. Two squads will face off in Game 1, while the other two battle in Game 2, with the winners advancing to the final.

Shaq’s OGs are in a favorable bracket against the Rising Stars team, but they shouldn’t take Team C lightly — the young squad has already secured two wins during All-Star Weekend and is eager to pull off an upset.

Ad

With the race to 40 points format, experience could prove crucial. Luckily for Shaq’s team, they have battle-tested veterans who thrive on the big stage. Expect LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum to deliver fireworks and show the young guns what they’re up against.

Shaq’s OGs are favored by 6.5 points, a reflection of their championship pedigree.

READ: Shaq's OGs vs Candace's Rising Stars Prediction and Betting Tips | 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Ad

Adding to the excitement, some players from Shaq’s OGs have teammates on Team C, creating intriguing matchups:

Kevin Durant vs. Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns)

Steph Curry vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)

LeBron James vs. Dalton Knecht (LA Lakers)

These matchups could make for some fun moments and extra competitive fire in what promises to be a must-watch showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback