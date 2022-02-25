“LeBron now wears the crown of biggest diva in the history of sports” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James’ behavior at the All-Star weekend was "incredibly childish, incredibly petty"

Rumors of discord between LeBron James and the LA Lakers front office are starting to gain more traction as pundits continue to say their piece on the subject.

Sports analyst Chris Broussard spoke on the strained relationship between James and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. He talked about Pelinka having a reputation around the league for lying and that could have rubbed James the wrong way.

However, controversial TV personality Skip Bayless, despite being on vacation from "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," could not wait to get back on national TV to say his bit. On the "Skip Bayless Show" podcast, he dissected LeBron's reported friction with Pelinka.

After going on about James throwing Pelinka under the bus regarding the Russell Westbrook situation, he said Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was done entertaining LeBron's demands.

"Houston says, 'We'll take him off your hands, but we at least need your 2027 first-round pick.' Guess what Jeanie Buss finally said? Daughter of Dr. Jerry Buss.

"She finally said, 'That's enough. I've seen and heard enough of LeBron James running this show. He's the one who wanted Russ. I'm not gonna let him undo his mistake costing us our first in 2027 when obviously LeBron will no longer be a Laker.'

"Jeanie put her foot down and said, 'No' and here came LeBron, with a 21-gun salute. On the attack, over All-Star weekend. ... it was so transparently childish, it was so transparently petty. LeBron now wears the crown of biggest diva in the history of sports.

"There's never been anything like this guy. Great talent, still the best passer in basketball, still the greatest driver in basketball I've ever seen, still has the highest IQ on the basketball court. And he is the biggest diva who ever stepped on a basketball court, or a football field, or any other field of play. He is the drama king."

It is no secret that James is disappointed with the Lakers for not making any moves by the trade deadline. Their offseason experiment has not produced the expected result, and LeBron was eager to make changes to give them a chance at contending for the championship.

LeBron James led Team LeBron to another All-Star victory

LeBron James (6) and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team LeBron celebrate after defeating Team Durant 163-160 in the All-Star Game.

Since the NBA introduced the draft format to the All-Star game in 2018, LeBron has emerged as captain every season. Last weekend in Cleveland, he led his team to a fifth consecutive All-Star win.

ESPN @espn LeBron and his teams can't lose in the All-Star game LeBron and his teams can't lose in the All-Star game 🔥 https://t.co/PIxQvDnWio

It was more poetic with him hitting the game-winner with a fadeaway jumper over Zach LaVine and Joel Embiid. Although he had an outstanding game, Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry ran away with the All-Star MVP award after knocking down 16 3-pointers to finish with 50 points.

The All-Star Game was indeed thrilling, but LeBron has the task of returning to his under .500 Lakers team. The four-time NBA champ will have to find a way to get the best out of his teammates if they are to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein