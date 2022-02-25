“LeBron is in that room, Kobe, Shaq are in that room, Steph Curry is in that room” - Stephen A. Smith on Curry receiving the respect of NBA legends at the NBA 75 ceremony

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's induction into the NBA's top 75 players of all time has garnered immense praise.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports media personality Stephen A. Smith said Curry is in the same conversation as Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Smith said:

"There are different rooms and different levels in the Hall of Fame. So when we look at the Michael Jordan, Bill Russells of the world, Isiah Thomas is in that room, LeBron is in that room, Kobe and Shaq are in that room, Steph Curry is in that room. It's just that simple."

"Chef Curry," without question, is considered one of the greatest players of all time. He is unarguably the greatest shooter of all time, and he has revolutionized the game, putting him in that elite category.

Is Steph Curry the MVP favorite this season?

Steph Curry has had an unbelievable season thus far, making him one of the favorites to win the MVP award. Already a two-time MVP, Curry is leading the way for the Golden State Warriors and their pursuit of yet another championship.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry became the 2nd player in NBA All-Star Game history with a 50-point game (Anthony Davis 52, 2017)



Curry is now the 3rd-oldest player to win All-Star Game MVP (33-343d) only behind Michael Jordan (34-356d, 1998) and Shaquille O'Neal (36-346d, 2009) Stephen Curry became the 2nd player in NBA All-Star Game history with a 50-point game (Anthony Davis 52, 2017)Curry is now the 3rd-oldest player to win All-Star Game MVP (33-343d) only behind Michael Jordan (34-356d, 1998) and Shaquille O'Neal (36-346d, 2009) https://t.co/vYA87AoUDt

Curry is averaging 25.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7%, including 37.9% from beyond the arc. He has been shooting 91.9% from the free-throw line. And he has recorded 10 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. Curry's defense has also tremendously improved.

While shooting less than 38% might seem like a drop by Curry's standards, this is due to his increase in shooting volume. The 33-year-old is attempting a whopping 12.3 shots per game from long range. He has had to carry much of the scoring burden as Klay Thompson is still ramping up since returning from a long injury absence.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo That was Stephen Curry's first career game-winning buzzer-beater



Curry's game-winning buzzer-beater is the first by a Warriors player since Andre Iguodala on Jan. 3, 2014 against the Hawks (which was assisted by Curry). That was Stephen Curry's first career game-winning buzzer-beaterCurry's game-winning buzzer-beater is the first by a Warriors player since Andre Iguodala on Jan. 3, 2014 against the Hawks (which was assisted by Curry). https://t.co/xKZ6PyhBAi

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also in contention for the MVP award. But if the "Baby-Faced Assassin" can lead his team to the summit of the Western Conference standings before the end of the regular season, this could give him the edge.

Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers with 3,083. The three-time NBA champion won the MVP award in back-to-back seasons: 2014-15 and 2015-16. He led the league in scoring twice and steals once.

Curry was named the All-Star Game MVP on Sunday after scoring 50 points, including a record 16 3-pointers.

