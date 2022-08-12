“LeBron says, ‘You know what? Let’s go back’” - The Miz believes the Cleveland Cavaliers would reach the NBA Finals if they get LeBron James

LeBron James' return would instantly turn the Cleveland Cavaliers into one of the Eastern Conference title favorites. Among those anticipating King James' return is WWE superstar The Miz.

There have been recent reports about the LA Lakers and James' contract extension. While many thought James would want to leave the Lakers after an abysmal 2021-22 season, it seems he's considering returning for another two years. Many saw the possibility of James leaving the Lakers and joining a different team before he retires.

One of those teams is the Cleveland Cavaliers. James, from Akron, Ohio, was drafted by the Cavs with the first pick in 2003. He left them in 2010 to join the Miami Heat, but ultimately returned after four seasons to lead the Cavs to a championship. Although he left again in 2018, there's still hope for Cavs fans that their beloved superstar will return before he retires.

One of the most hopeful fans is WWE's The Miz. Being from Ohio like James, The Miz shared how he thinks the four-time champ will return to Cleveland.

"For him to come back and bring another championship with that crop of talent that the Cavs have ... I honestly believe we're going to the playoffs," The Miz said. "I don't think we have enough yet to win the playoffs. But I think, then, in another year, LeBron says, 'You know what? Let's go back.'"

The Miz thinks James might see the Cavs' rising young stars as an invitation to return. Now, James holds the key to how and where he will end his career.

How can LeBron James improve the current Cavs roster?

LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the 2021-22 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were a surprise. They finished 44-38, eighth in the East, but lost to the Atlanta Hawks during the play-in tournament.

Cleveland fans shouldn't be discouraged, however. After all, it was the first time that the Cavs had a winning season since LeBron James left in 2018. Their homegrown talent and recent trades to acquire key players finally paid off.

If James returns to Cleveland for a second time, it'll be far more different.

Right now, the Cavs roster has an amazing young group that can cover for each other's lapses. Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Evan Mobley are capable of stepping up and are comfortable sharing the ball with others. However, they need a reliable scorer who can give them at least 24 points per game. That's what LeBron can do for the Cavs.

The Cavaliers have an incredible opportunity to get James to return before he retires. Plus, getting his son, Bronny, could help them sign James for one last hoorah.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein