“LeBron tier of lying”: NBA fans destroy Doc Rivers' for claiming he tried to keep Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2019

Doc Rivers has been a hot topic in the NBA following JJ Redick's recent rant about him on ESPN's "First Take." Some of the longtime coach's previous comments have resurfaced on social media and sent fans into a tailspin.

Towards the end of Rivers' time with the LA Clippers, they made a big splash by trading for Paul George from the OKC Thunder. Among the players to go out in the trade was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was a rookie at the time.

Earlier this year, Doc Rivers took credit for seeing the player SGA would become. Now with the Thudner, the young guard has blossomed into an MVP-level player. Rivers stated that he told Kawhi Leonard he saw this type of progression coming.

Fan quickly began roasting Rivers for this remark, stating that his level of lying is on par with LA Lakers star LeBron James.

Doc Rivers got just one run with the version of the team before being let go as head coach. The Clippers decided to move on from him following a 3-1 blown lead to the Denver Nuggets during the 2020 postseason in the bubble.

Doc Rivers' Milwaukee Bucks comments have led to massive fallout

Doc Rivers has become the center of attention among NBA fans for some of his recent comments. After beginning the year as a commentator, he found himself back in the coaching game with the Milwaukee Bucks. Since taking over, the team has posted a record of 3-7.

Following these struggles, Rivers opened on the rare situation he finds himself in. He also admitted that he wanted to take the job after the All-Star break to make things a little easier.

"Taking a job when you’re about to go on the toughest road trip of the season is not the smartest decision," Rivers, who will be coaching the Eastern Conference team in Sunday’s All-Star Game, said Saturday during the NBA’s All-Star Media Day. "I even told them that: ‘Can we wait ‘til All-Star break?’ You know, it would have been a lot nicer."

These remarks led to a war of words on social media between JJ Redick, Patrick Beverley and Doc's son Austin Rivers.

This was not the only bizarre comment Rivers has made since taking over the position. During All-Star weekend, he also admitted that he was confused why the Bucks were firing Adrian Griffin and bringing him on.

Now, with roughly 30 games to go, Rivers and the Bucks need to figure things out on the fly. After acquiring Damian Lillard this past offseason, Milwaukee is looking to get back to the NBA Finals.