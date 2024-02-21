“Only nig*a who traded his son and son-in-law”: Cam'ron join forces to blast Austin Rivers for defending his dad Doc Rivers

After JJ Redick blasted Doc Rivers on "First Take," Austin Rivers came to the defense of his father. This sparked many reactions, including people bringing out how things worked out between the journeyman guard and his father.

During a recent episode of "It Is What It Is," rapper Cam'ron shared his thoughts on Austin's comments. He quickly brought up how Doc traded his son when he was playing for the LA Clippers. Years later, the longtime coach also saw his son-in-law Seth Curry get traded from his roster with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"He (Doc) traded you nig*a cuz it was business. He traded his son-in-law too," Cam'ron said. "Doc the only nig*a who traded his son and son-in-law and said, 'I got to keep my job'... When he was asked to trade you, you were traded."

Austin Rivers spent four years with the Clippers from 2014 to 2018. He was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran big man Marcin Gortat.

As for Curry, he was traded during his during just his second season in Philly. The sharpshooting guard was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets alongside Ben Simmons in exchange for James Harden.

Austin Rivers, 31, is a year removed from playing in the NBA. The former lottery pick last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2023 season.

What did Austin Rivers say in regards to JJ Redick's comments?

This whole ordeal began when JJ Redick hopped on "First Take" and blasted Doc Rivers for lack of accountability. He called out his former coach following his 3-7 start as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Later that day, Austin Rivers appeared on ESPN's "NBA Today." As expected, he touched on the comments made by Redick that morning. Austin didn't understand Redick's frustrations with Doc seeing that his best years were with the LA Clippers.

"It's just strange coming from JJ," Austin said. "Your best years were with the Clippers...this just seems a little bit weird."

Redick was a starter for four years alongside Chris Paul on the "Lob City" Clippers. During his time there, he averaged 15.8 points while shooting 44% from beyond the arc.

Austin might feel that Redick's best years were in LA, but statistically, that statement is incorrect. In fact, the three-point specialist saw his greatest success in the years following his departure from Doc and the Clippers.

In 2017, Redick signed a massive free agent deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Playing alongside Joel Embiid, he post the highest scoring averages of his career. Redick finished his first season averaging 17.1 PPG, and followed that up by posting 18.1 PPG the following year. Both numbers are the highest season averages of his NBA tenure.