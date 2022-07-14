“LeBron and all those types of guys, like, they don’t have no limits” - Jabari Smith Jr. says he doesn’t want to limit himself, says he wants to be able to do everything

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. wants to mine all he can out of his potential and versatily. His goal is to make his game, like that of icons LeBron James and Kevin Durant, "have no limits."

"I didn't want to limit myself, and I wanted to be able to do all things," Smith said n an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. "I mean, watching Kevin Durant, watching LeBron and all those type of guys, like, they don't have no limits, so I want to be like that."

Smith was one of college basketball's most impressive players last year and skyrocketed up draft boards before the talented forward went third in the draft.

There's going to be plenty of work to do for Smith, who still has the raw skills that need to be developed on both sides of the ball. One of the most versatile players with one of the highest upsides in the rookie class, Smith has the potential to be a dynamic two-way weapon. The 6-foot-10 forward has the versatility to be a dominant defender as well as the offensive tools to be a lethal scorer.

Jabari Smith Jr. impressing in Summer League

The Summer League always presents an exciting time to get a look at the incoming slate of NBA rookies. The top players in each draft always get plenty of buzz heading to Las Vegas, and Smith has been no different. Although Smith struggled in his first two games, he's taken considerable strides forward in each outing.

His most recent outing was one of his best yet. Smith finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals while shooting 6 of 12, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

It will take time for the 19-year-old to find his groove at the next level. When he does, Smith has the raw tools to become a sensational two-way asset.

The work ethic and upside that the rookie forward has is going to make him one of the most fascinating prospects to keep an eye on. Smith has the tools to become a player who can do anything on the court. If he works on his craft, the Rockets rookie out of Auburn has the chance to be a player who has no limits.

