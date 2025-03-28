"LeBron wants MJ to be his buddy?"- Skip Bayless goes ballistic over LeBron James pulling iconic chalk toss at Bulls' United Center

One of LeBron James' biggest critics, Skip Bayless, was on his case again after 'The King' did his pre-game chalk toss ritual in their game against Chicago on Thursday at the United Center. The veteran sports personality considered it a big affront to Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Bayless expressed his displeasure over James' ritual in a post on X (formerly Twitter), citing how it was offensive to do it in the arena where Jordan, with whom the LA Lakers superstar is trying to have a good relationship, established his legend.

The outspoken NBA analyst wrote:

"It's just so offensive to see LeBron do Jordan's pre-tip powder toss in the House That Jordan Built. So disrespectful. And LeBron wants Jordan to be his buddy? To validate him by keeping in touch? Sorry, no."

LeBron James and Jordan's names are intertwined in the basketball GOAT conversation, widely considered as the two best players to have done it.

James is still continuing to rewrite the NBA record books at 40 while helping the Lakers stay competitive.

Meanwhile, against the Bulls on Thursday, the Lakers are looking to win their second game in a row to improve their record, which currently stands at 44-28, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

LeBron James opens up about relationship with idol Michael Jordan

LeBron James grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, but admits that while they've had opportunities to mingle, they have yet to develop a solid relationship. LeBron believes it is largely because he still is playing in the NBA and has never gotten to speak at length about basketball and life in general.

On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, LeBron shared that he has not gotten to know Jordan on a truly personal level at this point,

LeBron James said:

"We [me and Jordan] are in a good spot. We don't talk. Because I'm still playing. I'm still playing. I'm still focused on my craft right now. [But] I would hope so [we get to have a good relationship when I call it a career]."

He added:

"We all know MJ. Even if you don't know him personally, he is one of the most ruthless competitors there is, and until I'm done and he doesn't have to look at me running up and down wearing the No. 23 and every time my name is mentioned, it's mentioned with his, [a relationship will have to wait]."

LeBron James then relayed that he sees his eventual relationship with Jordan going the route of what he had with the late Kobe Bryant.

He said that while he and Bryant were teammates in the Olympics, it had always been competitive between them. When Bryant retired in 2016, things warmed between them, and their relationship evolved into a good friendship anchored on respect.

