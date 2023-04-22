“LeFraud getting so cooked” – Fans react hilariously to LeBron James calling Dillon Brooks' antics bulls**t

LeBron James isn't a fan of being disrespectful, especially from a role player like Dillon Brooks. The league's all-time scoring king had some words as he addressed the upcoming Game 3, following the LA Lakers' Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

His comments brought a wide range of reactions from the fans. Here are some of the best.

𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐢 @papyfaye1 @TheNBACentral I’m seeing an angry LeBron. Game 3 finna be crazy @TheNBACentral I’m seeing an angry LeBron. Game 3 finna be crazy https://t.co/zxIz4TXxVU

Sean Little @ChicagoFlow @TheNBACentral LeBron got a fresh new hairline transplant for the game as well. That’s how you know he’s locked in. @TheNBACentral LeBron got a fresh new hairline transplant for the game as well. That’s how you know he’s locked in.

Easymoneymilfs @easymoneymilfs @TheNBACentral he has brooks on his mind living rent free @TheNBACentral he has brooks on his mind living rent free https://t.co/WNBj9jbryD

D.J. ☘️ @iMAJESTiC_ @TheNBACentral We know if lebron drops 40 he did it to earn Dillon Brooks respect. @TheNBACentral We know if lebron drops 40 he did it to earn Dillon Brooks respect.

The series is tied with both teams having one win each. Fans are expecting a spectacular Game 3 tomorrow as the Lakers host the third-seeded Grizzlies squad.

What did Brooks say to LeBron James after Game 2?

Dillon Brooks

Brooks is known by most fans of the league to be a loud-mouthed defensive player for Memphis. It also appears that the Canadian forward has embraced his "villain-arc" and is continuing to annoy his competition as well as the fans. Even the media have expressed their annoyance of the 6-foot-7 forward following their second game in the first round of the postseason.

Following Game 2 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Lakers, Brooks made headlines for his comments regarding guarding LeBron James in the series. As the teams prepare for Game 3 on Saturday, James was asked about his thoughts on the forward's comments regarding him.

After winning against the Lakers in Game 2, Brooks shared a daring comment directed towards James.

"I don't care. He's old," Brooks said. "I was waiting for him to do that. I'm expecting him to do that in Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on.

"I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on what I do — defense and taking on any challenge that's on the board."

On Friday, the Lakers superstar was asked what he thought about Brooks and his antics. James said that he doesn't care and is focused on winning the series.

"I don't want to talk much more," James said. "Tomorrow's going to be a great game. I'm not here for the bulls**t, I'm here to play and that's it."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral LeBron makes it clear that he’s not here for the bullshit LeBron makes it clear that he’s not here for the bullshit https://t.co/O5CtNpHYnt

Things could start to change for the four-time MVP on Saturday. In his first two games of the postseason, James averaged 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. The Lakers star is shooting 51.3%, which is impressive in the postseason. But he's struggling from beyond the arc, only making 25%.

Taking LeBron's recent interview into consideration, he could have an impressive outing for Game 3 and take advantage of playing in Los Angeles.

