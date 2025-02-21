"Leg days are paying off": Karl-Anthony Towns' GF Jordyn Woods flexes strength gains at the gym 

Karl-Anthony Towns is shining in his first season with the New York Knicks, posting double-double averages for the first time since the 2020-21 NBA season. In his 10th NBA season, Towns is looking to fill in as the missing piece for the Knicks and solidify them as title contenders.

Off the court, Towns is in a relationship with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods, a model and the founder of Woods By Jordyn, a prominent women's clothing brand. On Thursday, Woods showed off her athletic side with a post to her Instagram story highlighting her leg workout.

Image Credits: Via @jordynwoods on Instagram

"Why did I not know we were doing 115-pound hamstring curls until the third set and still could've gone heavier," Woods jokingly questioned in her Instagram story. "Guess our leg days are paying off."

Woods and Towns have been together since 2020, the Knicks big man's fifth season in the NBA. The couple made things official in May 2020 and made their relationship public in September of that year.

Karl-Anthony Towns shines in first game back from All-Star break

The NBA resumed play on Wednesday night, following the All-Star break as the LA Lakers took on the Charlotte Hornets in the slate's lone matchup. Most of the league's remaining teams returned to play on Thursday night, including Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks.

Towns shined in New York's first game back from All-Star Weekend, leading all players in scoring and rebounding. He finished with 32 points on 14-of-30 shooting. Though he connected on just two of his 10 3-point attempts, he mustered 18 rebounds with two assists and two steals as the Knicks earned a hard-fought 113-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Entering Thursday's contest, Towns was posting All-NBA-caliber averages of 24.7 ppg, 13.4 rpg and 3.3 apg, shooting a mind-boggling 53.4% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc.

With the win, the Knicks advance to 37-18 on the season, working to make up ground on the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and the second-seeded Boston Celtics. Karl-Anthony Towns and New York will be back in action on Friday to take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

