"Legit circus over there" - Lakers fans mock Hornets for Mark Williams' latest injury update

Even after a chaotic trade deadline, controversy still lingers over the failed Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade, which collapsed after the Charlotte Hornets big man didn’t pass his physical.

Since the deal fell through, Williams, Knecht and Cam Reddish have yet to suit up for their original teams. The LA Lakers have listed Knecht and Reddish as out for “personal” reasons, while Williams remains absent from the Hornets’ lineup as “not with team.”

According to ESPN, the Hornets have now challenged the Lakers’ failed physical assessment of Williams, bringing the matter to the NBA. Meanwhile, fans have mocked the Hornets after Williams remained out despite the organization expressing its excitement about welcoming him back.

“Mark williams went from not on the injury report to listed out … hornets are some certified bozos man … legit circus over there,” one fan said.

“Hornets so shameless,” another said.

“Failed the physical again LOL,” another joked.

The Lakers’ trade package for Williams included Knecht, Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick.

However, after Williams failed his physical, the deal was voided since the trade deadline had already passed, leaving the Lakers with only two options: approve the trade anyway or rescind it — they chose the latter.

“They really tried to give us this nga and take Knecht lmao,” one Lakers fan said.

“So shameless he's so hurt he's not even gonna play,” another said.

“Oh but Hornets I thought he was healthy? 🤪🤪🤪🤪,” another quipped.

Lakers sign Alex Len after botched Mark Williams trade

After landing Luka Doncic and trading Anthony Davis, one of the Lakers’ priorities was adding a center to complement Doncic’s playstyle, providing vertical spacing and lob opportunities.

Mark Williams was originally expected to fill that role, but with the trade falling apart, the Lakers instead turned to the buyout market, signing Alex Len — formerly of the Sacramento Kings.

Len, a 7-footer, had initially planned to sign with the Indiana Pacers, but after the Lakers-Hornets deal collapsed, he changed course and joined the Lakers instead.

To make room for Len, the Lakers waived injured center Christian Wood, adding Len to a center rotation that now includes Jaxson Hayes.

