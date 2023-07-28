"Legitimate copy of Kobe's" - NBA fans ridicule LeBron James giving sneak peek at unreleased LeBron 21s sneakers

In a recent Instagram post, LeBron James provides a sneak peek at his upcoming LeBron 21s shoes.

As the post got tweeted by @TheDunkCentral on Twitter, NBA fans went on to criticize the unreleased sneakers of LeBron James.

The LeBron 21s features a similar low-top design to the LeBron 20s as it is projected to release in retail stores some time between Fall and Holiday 2023.

According to USA TODAY Sports' David Richard, James received different shoe deals before arriving in the NBA. Despite being offered $115 million by Reebok and less than $60 million by Adidas, James decided to go with Nike's offer.

On May 22, 2003, James signed a seven-year $87 million contract with Nike and has been with the famous shoe company ever since. The relationship between the two reached a new milestone in 2015 when LeBron James signed a lifetime contract worth $1 billion.

In an article written by Aaron Dodson and Nick DePaula for Andscape, James' past agent Aaron Goodwin talked about the moment that the young prospect decided to go with Nike.

"I thought he was going to go with Reebok," Goodwin said. "At one point, we stepped outside the room and LeBron said, "Hey, I feel comfortable with them.' Three hours later, he chose Nike. Hey, you've got to hand it to Nike. Reebok had drawings of its LeBron shoe – Nike had nine pairs already built for him."

Aside from LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant is the third NBA player to sign a lifetime contract with Nike. From the mentioned names, it is evident that not every NBA player gets this kind of opportunity.

LeBron James worked with his sons in the design of the LeBron 20s

In an interview with Swish Cultures, as reported by USA Today's Victoria Hernandez, James talked about the collaboration with his two sons, Bronny and Bryce to design LeBron 20s.

"This shoe was made for the first generation, and that was with Bronny and Bryce in mind," James said in 2022. "I listened to the athletes. I've got two of them in my household, so that was pretty easy. I listened to what they wanted to say. They actually sat in on some of the meetings with me. We all listened to them and we made it happen."

The LeBron 20s were the first low-top edition of LeBron James' signature shoes with Nike. According to Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker, Nike has already used a low-top design in James' signature shoe line. However, this was the first inclusion of the design in his primary sneakers.

