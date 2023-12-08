"LePennyPincher wants that $500k": Lakers fans go bonkers as LeBron James' 21-point half gives Lakers 13-point lead vs Pelicans

LeBron James is off to a dazzling first half for the LA Lakers against the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The four-time MVP had a slow start in the first quarter, scoring just three points. He followed it up with an 18-point the following quarter to lead all scorers with 21 points. James went 3-3 from deep and 4-4 from the free throw line.

The Pelicans held a slim 30-29 lead after the game’s first 12 minutes. James’ sizzling-hot second period dragged the Lakers to a 67-54 advantage heading into the halftime break. At one point, “King James” scored 11 straight points which had the T-Mobile Arena crowd in Las Vegas on its feet.

Basketball fans promptly reacted to his impressive display:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“LePennyPincher wants that $500k”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If the LA Lakers win, LeBron James and the entire team, including the coaches and staff will get $500k. The amount may be nothing major for the billionaire but he’s doing everything he can for honor, prestige and for the benefit of the team. With the way he has been playing, he may be giving everyone on the team an early Christmas gift.

The four-time champ finished the first half with 21 points, four assists and two rebounds. Count on Lakers coach Darvin Ham to repeatedly keep going to him until the New Orleans Pelicans do a better job on defense.

The LA Lakers badly need LeBron James to sustain his sizzling start

At one point, the LA Lakers built a 13-point lead roughly past the midway point of the second quarter. Ham decided to give the 21-year veteran a rest. In a matter of minutes, the New Orleans Pelicans cut down the lead to just two points.

When LeBron James is on the floor, the Lakers are just a different team. They have a sense of urgency and they play composed basketball. When he’s on the bench, the team just appears to disintegrate. James’ explosion was needed. The Lakers are almost desperate that he keeps it up.

The New Orleans Pelicans may be down by 13 points, but they’re expected to regroup. They didn’t come to Las Vegas to lose big on national TV. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will try to lead their team’s comeback bid starting the third quarter.