LeSean McCoy recalls inadvertently flirting with Dikembe Mutombo’s possible girlfriend: "You taking him over me?"

Former NFL star running back LeSean McCoy told a major story about NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo. The former Philadelphia Eagle and Buffalo Bill spoke with former teammate DeSean Jackson on their joint "The 25 10 Show" last week, revealing he once tried to flirt with Mutombo's girlfriend.

McCoy talked about how he met a girl in Atlanta about eight years ago. They agreed to meet at the club, but the girl didn't acknowledge him when they saw each other.

"Two days later, I talked to her," McCoy recalled. "I'm like, 'What happened? What's up?' She said, 'I told you my man was there. ... Trust me, he's not that type of dude. He takes good care of me.' I said, 'Don't worry about that, I'll take you shopping tomorrow, baby.

"Guess what she said? 'No, no, no. He don't take me shopping here. He take me to France.' I'm like, 'Who this dude is?' Guess what she said his name was? Dikembe Mutombo. I thought, like, 'You taking him over me?' But I get it. I said, 'Baby, keep him.'"

DeSean Jackson also told him not to try to mess with a girl who already has a man.

Dikembe Mutombo is married to his wife Rose

This is a surprising revelation for many, including the one behind the X account that showed this video, which noted that Dikembe Mutombo has been married since 1996.

The Congolese-American player met her in 1995 during a visit to Kinshasha, when he was still a member of the Denver Nuggets. They live in Atlanta (where LeSean McCoy allegedly met the girl in his story) and have three children, including Ryan Mutombo, who plays as a center for the Georgetown Hoyas, where his father once starred.

The girl's name was undisclosed, but it appears that McCoy was talking about Rose Mutombo. He tried to pull a "baddie," as he said, and Mutombo had already beaten him without even knowing.

LeSean McCoy works as an analyst for FS1 and has his own show with DeSean Jackson after winning two Super Bowls, while Dikembe Mutombo is a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer after a notable NBA career.