“Let the Ant-Man cook” - NBA analyst dismisses 9x All- Star’s fit with the Minnesota Timberwolves, believes he doesn’t fit anywhere in the league and his career might end like former MVP

Russell Westbrook has had such a riveting NBA career so far. The LA Lakers guard holds the triple-double record. Westbrook has met tough times in LA after years of stellar play in Oklahoma City and Washington.

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst reported Minnesota as a possible landing spot for Westbrook. Tim Bontemps blurted that the two-time scoring champion does not fit into any current roster. He compared him to the former Philadelphia 76ers guard and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, citing similarities. He said:

"I don't think he fits in anywhere. Let the Ant-Man cook ... Russ is got he's a lot of ... I don't know if anyone got the same culture or cache as Allen. He's very similar from his approach on the court, to his cache within the NBA fanbase, to the sort of iconic nature of which he carries himself. It's just hard to look at him and not see it ending the exact same way."

Where could Russell Westbrook's next destination be for the 2022-23 NBA season?

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The LA Lakers have been linked to acquiring Kyrie Irving. Rumors suggest LA offered Westbrook in exchange. But the Brooklyn Nets are reported to have turned it down, with the franchise not being interested in the services of the guard.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Tim McMahon on the idea of the Mavericks acquiring Russell Westbrook:



“So you guys told me you heard that and I checked in. I got a very quick ‘Hell no’.”



(via The Hoop Collective Podcast) Tim McMahon on the idea of the Mavericks acquiring Russell Westbrook:“So you guys told me you heard that and I checked in. I got a very quick ‘Hell no’.”(via The Hoop Collective Podcast) https://t.co/Kjq0LKgIIb

With various teams staying away from the Westbrook trade, the 2017 MVP could see his career end earlier than planned.

