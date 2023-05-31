"Let me get out of your line" - Charles Barkley was stunned when he found out how much money does Michael Jordan play golf for

Michael Jordan is widely known to be quite a passionate competitor, even outside of his primary sport of basketball. This aspect of his personality was reiterated by his contemporary Charles Barkley, who spoke about how much money Jordan is willing to wager on golf.

Several basketball players are known to partake in different sporting activities in the offseason. Golf happens to be one of the most common ones in this regard.

NBA players have often been seen playing golf at charity events. However, as per Barkley's story, Jordan used to really put himself in high-pressure environments while playing the game.

It is no secret that Jordan is a bit of a betting man. His competitive streak also often feeds into this aspect of his personality. Barkley noted this while retelling a story of a time when he played golf with Michael Jordan.

He said:

"We'd be playing golf with certain people, for a couple hundred dollars a hole, nothing big, and he'd be playing some guy for $100,000."

"He's like, 'Charles, pick that up.' I'm like, 'This putt is for $200.' He's like, 'Pick that up, Charles, get out of my way, you're in my line.' I'm like, 'How much is that putt for?' He's like, '$300,000.' I said, 'Let me get out of your line.' It was crazy man."

Barkley went on to say that the amount he plays for is "chump change" for MJ. Considering the sheer amount of money he rakes in from his brand, it is perhaps understandable how Jordan can afford those kinds of lines as well.

While Jordan is best known for his competitive nature, Barkley and golf are better linked in a humorous manner. With Barkley often being ridiculed in the past for his broken golf swing, the NBA great continues to be a source of entertainment even off the floor.

Michael Jordan's history with gambling

Michael Jordan was known for placing massive bets on his golf games. However, this trait of the NBA legend also meant that he was rather involved with gambling.

Jordan has had a long history of gambling, even during his professional career. With some instances of seeing him lose over half a million dollars in one night, it is evident that MJ let himself slip sometimes.

Having had some trouble with the mob as well, it is safe to say that Jordan's gambling issues have certainly seen him face some tough times.

