"Let me get some Madden": LeBron James jokingly taps up partners FSG to get a run at Red Sox's big screen

In 2021, LeBron James and Maverick Carter, one of his closest friends, became part owners of the Fenway Sports Group (FSG). They previously had stakes with Liverpool FC but traded that equity to join FSG, which owns Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Although James isn’t usually part of the baseball scene in Beantown, the Red Sox franchise knows him very well.

With Major League Baseball (MLB) in the offseason, the Red Sox are busy trying to retool the roster after making the playoffs yet again. Fenway Park, the franchise’s home field, is largely quiet at this time of the year. Somebody, though, had so much fun that Fortnite was shown on the arena’s huge screen.

A Twitter/X user posted the hilarious scene on the said social media platform. LeBron James quickly responded:

“Ayyyyeee!! Let me get some Madden games going on there!”

The LA Lakers superstar reportedly has a 1% stake at FSG, which is estimated to be about $90 million. If he would insist on playing Madden at Fenway Park during the MLB offseason, the group owners might willingly give him the chance.

Playing Madden, though, isn’t the priority for the four-time MVP. The Lakers are on a four-game losing streak and haven't looked like the team that won the NBA In-Season Tournament. James has also been struggling of late. He should be raring to bounce back on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James’ dream of owning an NBA team in Las Vegas could be through the Fenway Sports Group

LeBron James has claimed a couple of times over the last three years that he wants to create a franchise in Las Vegas. Although the league has admitted to having considered an expansion, the league has not given information about specific plans for the said project. James is still also waiting for the opportunity to play with his eldest son Bronny James in the NBA.

If and when that time comes, though, the four-time MVP may need the Fenway Sports Group to make that team come true. The former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is reportedly worth $1 billion. Owning an NBA franchise, particularly in Sin City may require roughly $4 billion.

To raise that amount, he may need FSG’s backing. As owners of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC and Pittsburgh Pirates, the group has a ton of experience with major sports teams. Having an NBA franchise in Las Vegas with LeBron James running it is a match made in heaven for both parties.

James has always been known for his shrewd business decisions. Exchanging that equity from Liverpool FC to become part owner of FSG may have been an underrated move. With just a 1% stake with FSG, owning an NBA team in Las Vegas may ultimately become a reality for him.