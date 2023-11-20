"Let him hear y'all": LeBron James gets hyped for Myles Garrett as Browns edge past Steelers

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening. However, before that, LeBron James has reacted to the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in a low-scoring affair, 13-10.

The defense of the Browns was indeed outstanding as they made a total of three sacks, two of which came from Myles Garrett. James was clearly impressed as he reposted a clip of the defensive end's celebration on his Instagram.

"Yessir!!! Let him hear y'all," captioned James.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James reposted Myles Garrett's celebration on his Instagram story

The Cleveland Browns move up to second in the AFC North standings with a 7-3 record. They are well-placed to make the playoffs after this ongoing three-game winning streak.

Expand Tweet

The Browns were able to mount an early 10-0 lead by the first half with Jerome Ford scoring a touchdown at the 4:35 mark of the first quarter. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson tallied 165 yards on 24 completions.

The Steelers were led by Jaylen Warren, who had the most rushing yards with 129 and one touchdown. QB Kenny Picket had 15 completions and got 109 yards out of it.

LeBron James predicts NFL 2023-24 season Week 5 winners

It is very well known that LeBron James is vocal about his passion for the NFL. Right before Week 5 of the 2023-24 NFL season, the 19-time NBA All-Star posted his predictions on all the games happening that week.

So how did James do with his predictions? It was hit and miss. He started off with some inaccurate predictions for the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans games.

James was able to bounce back by predicting a Detroit Lions win over the Carolina Panthers. However, the bad predictions continued as he picked the New England Patriots to win over the New Orleans Saints.

He had some correct picks as well with the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals winning their respective games. James then got the remaining three correct with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers taking victories.