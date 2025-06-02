"Let's cook Dallas again" - NBA fans hyped over Luka Doncic vs Mavericks clash featured on Lakers' 2025 preseason schedule

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers ended the 2024-25 campaign on April 30 when they were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round. However, fans are still excited for the Doncic vs Dallas Mavericks lore to continue next season.

Ad

The next time that LA will step on to the court is in October. While that is still several months away, LA fans are already hyped after the Lakers released their preseason schedule. Among the teams they'll face is Doncic's former team, the Dallas Mavericks, in a game scheduled for Oct. 15.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans were hit with a wave of excitement upon seeing the schedule, especially since the Mavericks could potentially draft Cooper Flagg in this year's draft.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Let's cook Dallas again 😂," one fan said.

Fans react to Lakers' preseason schedule (Photo credits: @lakers/Instagram)

"Incoming Luka 30 point half in preseason opener," another commented.

Ad

Fans react to Lakers' preseason schedule (Photo credits: @lakers/Instagram)

"That Dallas Match is diabolical 💀," one person said.

Ad

Fans react to Lakers' preseason schedule (Photo credits: @lakers/Instagram)

Meanwhile, some Lakers fans on X weren't quite as excited, saying that the preseason is still several months away.

Ad

One person said:

KINGDOM @Kingdom_Soldier Ummmm… October is soon? 🤔

Ad

Another person tweeted:

Quickk @QuickkSZN "Soon" and its 6 months away?

Ad

One fan commented:

James 🗿 @LakeShowIn5 october 🥲

Ad

Aside from the Dallas Mavericks contest on Oct. 15, the Lakers are also scheduled to face the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3, Golden State Warriors on Oct. 12 and the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 17.

Also read: Luka Doncic silences naysayers with bold message on playing style: "I do have speed, I just don't show it"

Luka Doncic stepped up to beat the Dallas Mavericks twice last season

Luka Doncic had given no indication that he wanted to leave the Dallas Mavericks and appeared heartbroken after being traded without any notice. These emotions manifested itself the two times the LA Lakers took on the Mavs last season after the trade.

Ad

Fans did not have to wait long to see Doncic take on his former team as the Mavs visited the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 25. Doncic led the defense of his new home arena against his former squad with a triple-double. He dropped 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. He also ended up with three steals and two blocks in the 107-99 win.

Doncic's much-awaited return to his former home court occurred on April 9. Ahead of the game, the Mavs presented a tribute video for their former superstar, to which he had an emotional reaction.

Ad

In that game, Doncic scored a game-high 45 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. He also had four steals to lead LA to a 112-97 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More