“Let’s face it, Shaq, he left Kobe” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo says Shaquille O'Neal has to be fair after he appears to mock 12-time All-Star on social media

Shaquille O'Neal took to Instagram to roast Kevin Durant regarding his achievements since joining the Brooklyn Nets. TV personality Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo came to the 12-time All-Star's defense.

O'Neal reposted a fan's tweet on his Instagram story, which read:

"KD accomplishment since he left steph

1.

2.

3.

The End."

Manny @MannyGunny KD accomplishment since he left steph

1.

2.

3.

The End. KD accomplishment since he left steph 1.2.3. The End.

Durant has struggled since joining the Nets as he has failed to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals. In this year's postseason, the Nets were knocked out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, who swept them in the first round.

On an episode of ESPN's "First Take," Molly Qerim asked Russo if he had any issues with Shaq sharing that comment and he said:

"Absolutely."

After pointing out how much he loves Durant and how he thinks Durant made a mistake leaving the Warriors, Russo said:

"Hold on now, Shaq, be fair. Alright? He came to the Nets with an Achilles tear, so he didn't play at all in that first year. Then, he had a thing, all the COVID nonsense, which was a disaster.

"He had contact testing. He missed a lot of games. And then last year, Harden couldn't move, Irving hurt his ankle, and all he did against Milwaukee was average 35 a game.

"To sit there and say what a disaster that it was that he left the Warriors that's not fair. That's completely not fair. Let's face it, Shaq. He left Kobe. Let's not forget that. He left the great star to go to Miami. Now, he won a championship in Miami as a spare part, but he left Kobe.

"I mean, I love Shaq. He's got great personality, we all love him. But, let's be careful with Shaq that he's the great Aristotle and the greatest player in the history of the NBA because he isn't."

Shaq was utterly disappointed in Durant's display during the series against Boston and did not mince words. He was surprised to see a player of Durant's caliber shut down in the manner he was.

While O'Neal says things as they are, he has explained that his point of view is never from a place of hate.

Shaquille O'Neal won three championships with Kobe Bryant before leaving the LA Lakers

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal shake hands.

Although Russo brought up O'Neal leaving Kobe Bryant, the four-time champ had already won three consecutive titles prior. Perhaps he thought it was time for a new challenge and opted to ply his trade somewhere else.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko On this day in 1996, the



In eight season in Los Angeles, O'Neal averaged 27.0/11.8/3.1 in the regular season, 27.7/13.4/3.0 in the postseason, won three NBA titles, and was named Finals MVP three times. On this day in 1996, the @Lakers signed free agent Shaquille O'Neal to a 7-year, $120M contract.In eight season in Los Angeles, O'Neal averaged 27.0/11.8/3.1 in the regular season, 27.7/13.4/3.0 in the postseason, won three NBA titles, and was named Finals MVP three times. 📅 On this day in 1996, the @Lakers signed free agent Shaquille O'Neal to a 7-year, $120M contract.In eight season in Los Angeles, O'Neal averaged 27.0/11.8/3.1 in the regular season, 27.7/13.4/3.0 in the postseason, won three NBA titles, and was named Finals MVP three times. https://t.co/33B1c31Txz

Even after his departure, he was successful in Miami after pairing with rising star Dwyane Wade. Shaq helped the Heat reach the Eastern Conference finals in his first season, but they fell to the Detroit Pistons in seven games.

The following year, Miami lost their first two games in the finals to the Dallas Mavericks, but won the next four. It was the first and last title Shaq won after leaving the LA Lakers, with Wade getting the finals MVP award.

Meanwhile, Kobe led the Lakers to two more titles in 2009 and 2010. Kobe always taunted Shaq with the fact that he won one more ring.

Edited by Adam Dickson