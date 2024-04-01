"Let's get it all you crazies": LeBron James shouts out wife Savannah James' unique venture

While LeBron James is busy with his basketball career, his wife, Savannah, has been wearing her entrepreneurial hat, handling some of the family businesses, and now, she hopes to dip her feet in the world of podcasting. In an Instagram post, the four-time NBA champion even expressed support for his wife's new venture.

Just recently, James had a successful launch of "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick. The show was indeed a hit, as in just two episodes, the YouTube channel has already amassed almost 500,000 subscribers.

This time around, Savannah James will be hosting her own podcast entitled "Everybody's Crazy," which she announced just on March 27.

Showing his support, LeBron reposted the latest promo of the podcast where Savannah and co-host April McDaniel show their crazy faces.

"Let's get it all you crazies," captioned LeBron on his Instagram story in all caps.

LOOK: LeBron James shows support to his wife's new podcast on his Instagram story

Even with just the announcement of the podcast of Savannah James, the Instagram page of "Everybody's Crazy" has already garnered over 5,000 followers.

Savannah James is likely to interact with fans on podcast

A sneak peek video on the Instagram account of "Everybody's Crazy" showed Savannah engaged and is likely to share some personal stories and insights through the podcast.

Savannah's foray into podcasting adds a new dimension to the James family media ventures, as they are allowing their followers and basketball fans to engage and interact with them through social media.

More than just a celebrity's wife, Savannah James has carved out her name through entrepreneurship. In Miami, she managed 'The Juice Spot' and has also ventured into the furniture business introducing 'Home Court' by LeBron James.

She also takes time doing philantrophic work focusing on women's empowerment especially in their hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Also known as a very private person, this new venture of Savannah James gives their followers a good chance of getting to know her better as an individual aside from being the wife of a basketball player and the mother of Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri Nova.