"Let's move this one": Charles Barkley mercilessly mocks Bulls, suggesting NBA should consider moving them to Las Vegas

Basketball Hall-of-Famer and "NBA on TNT" panelist Charles Barkley has had enough of the Chicago Bulls' continued underperformance and jokingly suggested that they be moved to another city.

"Sir Charles" broached the idea after the Bulls lost their fifth straight game on Tuesday, 124-97, at the hands of the Boston Celtics, to drop to 5-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Discussing the game on "NBA on TNT", Barkley shared that what is happening with the Bulls is baffling to him and said in jest that maybe it was time for a change of scenery for the team.

He said:

“I don’t know what the hell the Bulls are doing. We’re trying to get a team in Seattle and Vegas. Let’s move this one.”

Chicago slumped to its fifth straight defeat in the ongoing season against Boston in their NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday, which also kept the Bulls winless in the “tournament within a tournament” at 0-4.

The Bulls never really got it going in the game, trailing the home team Celtics for much of the contest.

DeMar DeRozan and Coby White led the team with 19 points each in the losing cause.

Chicago will try to break their skid once again in their regular season game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The Bulls missed the playoff bus last season and unless they do something to change their fortunes in the immediate future, they may see themselves exiting early once again.

The NBA, meanwhile, has made it known that it is planning to expand the field by adding two more teams to its roster. A return to Seattle and another squad in Las Vegas are among those considered.

Charles Barkley has been prominently on the case of the Bulls

One-time NBA MVP Charles Barkley has been on the case of the ‘underachieving’ Chicago Bulls for the past couple of years, sharing how the team should shake things up to return its former glory.

In one particular instance last year, the NBA great spoke of the state of the Bulls, who he felt were not going anywhere even with a solid core of All-Stars in DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine.

Charles Barkley said on ESPN1000 Radio:

"It's time to break up the Chicago Bulls. Blow it up. It's time. It's time to start the rebuild and start over."

The words of "Sir Charles" could be representative of what many Bulls fans are thinking, more so now that the team is underachieving once again, going 5-14 in its first 19 games in the current NBA season.