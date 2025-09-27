"Let's work"- Carmelo Anthony agrees to mentor Giannis Antetokounmpo for Bucks star's 2nd title run

Carmelo Anthony, a 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, said that he would be willing to mentor Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks star has his eyes set on winning his second championship.In an episode of his &quot;7PM in Brooklyn&quot; podcast shared on X on Friday, Anthony discussed Antetokounmpo's workouts with several NBA legends. Among them were Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Garnett.&quot;Giannis (as) a student, you watch, he took something from this person, that person, and put it all together,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;You going to the right people so you picking 'The Avengers' for your game.&quot;Anthony added that he is open to training with the two-time NBA MVP:&quot;He just take a little bit of everything, 'I'ma take this, I can't get this from him, like I want this from 'Melo, I can't get that, I gotta really work with him to get what I really want.' That's what he really need, like he need, you know, the 'Melo... On some real s***, let's work.&quot;In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to its second championship in franchise history. He was named the NBA Finals MVP that season, and along with Anthony, was selected as a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.Anthony was inducted into the HOF twice: for his individual career and as a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team, also known as the &quot;Redeem Team.&quot;Giannis Antetokounmpo says Carmelo Anthony is the next NBA legend he wants to work out withCarmelo Anthony's remarks came from Giannis Antetokounmpo's lengthy interview with Sport24, which was released on Tuesday. The nine-time All-Star discussed his training session with other players and said that Anthony will be the next NBA great he will train with.&quot;I don’t like working with players who are playing right now,&quot; Antetokounmpo said. &quot;I want to work with young guys and with LeBron, for example. I could work with LeBron, but he’s still playing. I’ll see him in a month or two, and he’ll be my opponent. I like working with players who are retired.&quot;I think the next one is Carmelo Anthony. If I could work with Carmelo Anthony, I would love to.&quot;Giannis Antetokounmpo will enter his 13th NBA season in 2025-26. He was the subject of many rumors this offseason, as the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round for three straight seasons. Pressure has mounted on the Bucks to build a contender for what they hope will be a deep playoff run next season.