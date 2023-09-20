“Let him shoot in real life”: Patrick Beverley hilariously admits using NBA2K as scouting tool during games 

Newly signed Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley is considered one of the smartest perimeter defenders in the league. Despite his small frame, Beverley can easily take over games solely on his defense and bring momentum to his team.

Pat Bev recently had a chance to bring Ronnie 2K onto his podcast, the "Pat Bev Pod." In the episode, the NBA guard admitted that he uses the NBA 2K games to scout players and assess matchups to his advantage. The video game takes note of the small details when it comes to the player's tendencies on both ends of the court.

"I'm the guy in the locker room that's like," Beverley said. "We get to halftime, we're in the locker room before the coach come in. I'm like, 'Ayo, why the f*** you close out so hard on him? Let him shoot.'

"'If you was playing NBA 2K, and he was wide open, would you let him shoot? Yeah, so let him shoot in real life. They not lying to you.' I'm that guy.

Pat Bev even admitted to using the tactic with his previous teams.

"I'm that guy. And I said that [to] multiple teams."

Looking at it, he does his homework well in terms of guarding certain players. Back when Russell Westbrook was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pat Bev would try not to let him get a step in as he's quick on drives. Some might find using a video game as a scouting tool, but it's worked out well for him.

Patrick Beverley thinks it's messed up that the Clippers are the face of load management

Load management has been an issue for certain players for quite some time now. Stars have often missed out on multiple games due to issues with mostly their health, and it's been hurting the business side of the league. Before the 2023-24 season starts, Adam Silver has addressed the specific issue of load management.

Now, the team that usually comes to most people's minds when talking about it is the LA Clippers. Both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have struggled to stay healthy and it's cost the team to have significant wins.

Patrick Beverley shared his take on his former team becoming the face of load management.

"Why every time they show the team they show the Clippers? Every app I’ve seen it on they showed Kawhi and PG. That's f***** up... They’ve just been hurt."

People have gotten used to the All-Star duo missing games that they've associated with load management. While load management is still a big issue in the NBA, George and Leonard's injuries weren't in their control, and it's caused them to miss games.

