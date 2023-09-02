“Man has broke every fu**ing record” – Patrick Beverley counters ‘Westbrick’ narration around Russell Westbrook 

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook had the chance to play with each other after countless years of feuding with each other on opposite teams. Even though they didn't spend the entire 2022-23 season, they started to have an unbreakable bond now that they've gotten to know each other.

Pat Bev is one of the most vocal players in the league right now. He isn't afraid to speak his mind about certain matters going on in the NBA. Beverley went to Gilbert Arenas' show, Gil's Arena, where he talked about how incredible Westbrook is, even arguing about fans giving him the "Westbrick" nickname.

"He broke the record for triple-doubles off the bench in half a season." Beverley said. "No one is even talking about it. It’s the craziest thing in the world. The man has broke every f****** record, and people are just, 'He a buma**.'

"He shot 41, 42% from three, and people call him 'Westbrick.' How?"

Beverley claims that Westbrook shot over 40% from the three, but his real stats show that the nine-time All-Star shot 29.6% from downtown with the LA Lakers. He improved when he signed with the LA Clippers, but the 2016-17 MVP didn't reach the 40% mark in shooting efficiency from the three.

In 21 games with the Clippers, Westbrook shot 35.6% from long range. Still, that doesn't validate fans to disrespect the nine-time All-Star.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook went from enemies to friends

One of the most interesting friendships in the league right now is Patrick Beverley's relationship with the former All-Star guard. The two didn't start off on the right foot and had animosity against each other early in their careers.

It all started in the 2013 playoffs when Westbrook suffered a season-ending knee injury after Beverley's attempt to steal the basketball. Since then, every time they played against each other, the energy was intense, and fans could feel how they disliked each other so much.

In 2019, Westbrook gave his opinion regarding Pat Bev. He didn't hold back as he told fans and the media that the defensive guard doesn't have the ability to guard anyone.

"Pat Bev trick y'all like he play defense. He ain't guard nobody. He just running around, doing nothing." Westbrook said.

Beverley didn't back down and defended himself when he became the guest on JJ Redick's Old Man and the Three.

"He damaged my career. Like, coaching staffs and players, fans, they looked at me way different."

Their beef went on until the reports about the Lakers' trade that allowed them to acquire Beverley last summer. At the time, Westbrook just ended his first season with Los Angeles. Since then, the two have started a fruitful bond and have spoken highly of each other.

