"I’ve got something to say"- Draymond Green was stunned after a powerful Steph Curry speech inspired the Warriors to advance

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors were thoroughly embarrassed following their Game 6 loss to the Sacramento Kings at home. They blew an opportunity to close the series at home and book their trip to the conference semis.

Playing Game 7 on the road wasn't the ideal spot the Warriors would've wanted to be in, considering their road woes this season. However, Curry seemed determined to lead the Warriors to a series win. That's what he did, dropping 50 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 52.6% shooting, including seven triples, leading the Dubs to a 120-100 win.

That came after he endured a sleepless night akin to his teammate Draymond Green after the Warriors were decimated on their homecourt by the Kings. Green has been the team's vocal leader in the locker room. However, Steph Curry decided that this time, it was his turn to motivate the team ahead of their series decider against the Kings.

“Let me take this one," texted Curry to Green (h/t The Athletic).

That's all the Warriors needed, a Steph Curry speech to instill the fire in them to come out on top in Game 7. Curry inspired them through his performance as well, dropping a 50-piece and covering for the team's offensive struggles. However, the effort on defense was impeccable from the entire team as they held the Kings' offense to 42 second-half points.

Draymond Green reflects on Steph Curry's speech prior to Game 7 win over Kings

Steph Curry's leadership is a lot different from most players in the same tier as him. It's unlike him to take over the room as the vocal leader. Curry has appeared to be a more one-on-one mentor for young players and has placed his faith in his co-star Draymond Green to do most of the talking when needed.

However, the respect for Curry has never faded. His teammates understand and respect his greatness. Green reflected on Curry taking over as a vocal leader on a rare occasion ahead of Sunday's Game 7, saying (via The Athletic):

"Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f**king got everybody locked in.

"'If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. No matter if you play zero minutes or 40 minutes. You’re making a commitment to do whatever it takes. Prepare your mind and body for this opportunity we have. We got embarrassed the other night and we never f**king going out like that.'"

Steph Curry's leadership on the court and now off of it has been crucial to the Golden State Warriors' return to the top after the adversity they faced after their 2019 finals loss. Kevin Durant left, while Klay Thompson missed two and a half years due to an ACL and Achilles tear.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry missed nearly an entire season in 2019-20 as the Dubs finished last in the West. They failed to make the playoffs the following season again, dropping consecutive games in the 2021 play-in tournament.

However, Curry had unlocked his true potential that season and carried that into the 2021-22 season. The Warriors were back on top in no time, making a defying run to the finals and winning the championship against all odds. Curry stepped up big time on separate occasions, especially in Game 4 of the 2022 finals, with the Dubs down 2-1.

If anything, his Game 7 outing against the Kings was reminiscent of that effort as the Warriors faced a real chance of crashing out in the first round for the first time under Steve Kerr.

