"Let the war begin in East" — NBA fans connect dots between Paul George and 76ers after Joel Embiid's wife follows Daniela George on social media

Paul George's tenure with the LA Clippers was met with missed opportunities, as he looks to explore his options in NBA free agency. Interestingly, X user CBain (@cbain100) found out that Joel Embiid's wife Anne de Paula followed George's wife Daniela George on Instagram. Several NBA fans put on their detective hats on possible implications.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers star denied his $48.7 million player option as he was eyeing a max extension deal. With George being an All-Star caliber player, there are already numerous teams who have been linked to him such as the Philadelphia 76ers.

In response to the post, NBA fans shared their reactions in the comment section.

Meanwhile, X user Cinnabon Clark (@HansonClark1) isn't too sold on the idea of the Clippers forward being paired alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

"Have fun with that, call me when PG inevitably crumbles under the Philly media microscope," the fan posted.

X user lincoln bio (@Ahk_Word), on the other hand, questioned where the excitement over players' wives following each other on social media is coming from.

"Yeah Philly is cooked, this what ya'll getting excited for this offseason? Players' wives following each other."

Moreover, X user Thunder/EaglesFan21 (@YaBoyJericho) felt confident about the Sixers eventually landing Paul George.

"Yeah, bro he's a Sixer," the fan posted.

X user Jacob Wzorek (@Jacob_Wzorek) wondered if this would be seen by the league as some form of tampering.

"No, they're going to think it is tampering," the fan posted.

A 76ers team with Paul George could rival some of the elite teams in the league, especially in the Eastern Conference.

NBA insider reported on the possibility of Paul George and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being acquired by the 76ers

Another player has been included in trade rumors involving the Sixers. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Philadelphia is viewing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as a possible acquisition after he denied his $15 million player option with the Denver Nuggets.

However, Stein highlighted that the team's front office is looking to land the Clippers star and the Nuggets guard.

"League sources tell 'The Stein Line' that the ever-ambitious 76ers have explored the feasibility of cap gymnastics required to land both Paul George and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency," Stein posted.

NBA Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets (image credit: IMAGN)

Interestingly, landing both players improves the team's spacing, which would allow Joel Embiid to wreak havoc down low. Additionally, George and Caldwell-Pope are viewed as excellent perimeter defenders and could further thrive under a defensive-minded coach such as Nick Nurse.

Last season, Philadelphia ran into some issues in having another reliable shotmaker outside of Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. whenever Embiid was out. These two possible acquisitions could increase their chances of making a deep playoff run.

