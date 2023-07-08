Lewd PDA video of Marcus Jordan with Larsa Pippen on her 49th birthday leaves NBA fans in shambles

In a recent video, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen can be seen celebrating her 49th birthday with a very public display of affection. In the video, Jordan can be seen smoking a sheesha pipe through Larsa Pippen's dress, despite being in a room full of people.

When the video went viral on social media, NBA fans had some hilarious reactions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Sears @LurkinTomGaming @DailyLoud That’s crazy not gunna lie I bet when MJ and Scottie were teammates they would never imagine MJ’s infant son would be motorboatng Scotties wife at the club some day @DailyLoud That’s crazy not gunna lie I bet when MJ and Scottie were teammates they would never imagine MJ’s infant son would be motorboatng Scotties wife at the club some day

@qwaiiclark24 🌹 @qwaiiclark24 @DailyLoud I’ve never seen a son work so hard to put himself out the will @DailyLoud I’ve never seen a son work so hard to put himself out the will

Gabriela🔅 @juleesssy @DailyLoud Is this the guy my shoes are named after? @DailyLoud Is this the guy my shoes are named after?

rafa_rakinga @RafAlbAng @DailyLoud She probably knew him when he was a child @DailyLoud She probably knew him when he was a child

Jack Slammer @ohjackslammer



If I had a son… this is how I’d want him to defend my honor @DailyLoud “You bad mouth my dad… I bang your ex-wife”If I had a son… this is how I’d want him to defend my honor @DailyLoud “You bad mouth my dad… I bang your ex-wife”If I had a son… this is how I’d want him to defend my honor 😂

Pippen and Jordan have been dating since September 2022, with the pair being spotted at multiple high-profile events.

Michael Jordan accused of orchestrating the romance

During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, NBA analyst Van Lathan shared his belief that Michael Jordan could be behind the romance between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen.

"Michael is like a Bond villain. I think Michael is orchestrating all of this. These are, 'Michael is running the f**king triangle offense on Scottie.' I swear to God, bro, I think Michael is orchestrating all of this."

"I'm like, I wouldn't be surprised if Michael was sitting back with a cigar, like tell Marcus, 'Come in here real quick. You love your dad? Are you a Jordan? I got a mission for you,' and he just slides him a picture of Larsa."

Jordan and Scottie Pippen have had a public feud for multiple years. Now that Jordan's son and Pippen's ex-wife are dating, you can only imagine the strain this is putting on the once-great NBA duo's already strained relationship.

Pippen and Jordan won multiple NBA championships together and are widely viewed as one of the most successful duos in the NBA. However, Jordan and Pippen's on-court achievements have taken a back seat due to the details of their feud, and now the discussion surrounding Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's romance.

Michael Jordan sells majority share in the Charlotte Hornets

Despite no longer being an athlete in his prime, Michael Jordan is still winning at life. Recently, the former Chicago Bulls superstar sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion - after purchasing his stake in the franchise for just $275 million in 2010. Jordan has amassed billions of dollars due to the success of his Jordan brand and the partnership with sneaker giant Nike.

Poll : 0 votes