LiAngelo Ball premieres two new songs as he links up with 1,270,000 subscriber YouTuber 

After the success of his first song, Tweaker, LiAngelo Ball is back with two new songs. During a livestream with Plaqueboymax, a YouTuber with 1.2 million followers, Gelo teased two songs, Law & Order, and Can You Please? which had already been teased and previewed by his older brother, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball.

For LiAngelo Ball, also known as Gelo, and G3, this seems to be his preferred way of teasing new music. Before releasing Tweaker, he previewed the song during a stream with another streamer, N3on.

Complex Music compiled several clips of the stream, complete with teasers of the songs, and uploaded them as a carousel to Instagram on Thursday night, as seen below.

From the sound of things, it looks like fans who replied in the comments section are particularly hyped about the release of Can You Please? but so far there's been no word yet on when LiAngelo Ball may drop the song.

Considering he's already been booked to play at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in the middle of March, the fact that Ball has been teasing new releases shouldn't come as a surprise. The big question, of course, is how far before the festival he'll release the songs.

LiAngelo Ball releases Tweaker remix with Lil Wayne ahead of Rolling Loud performance next month

Since the release of his song, Tweaker, LiAngelo Ball has continued to generate tons of attention on social media for his budding music career. In addition to being booked for Rolling Loud, he also notably signed a record deal with Def Jam, which he's compared to an NBA contract.

This week, after his first live performance during the Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders NFL game several weeks back, Ball dropped a new remix to Tweaker with famed rapper Lil Wayne.

The song begins as normal, but then Gelo brings in Lil Wayne for a big finish, as the famed rapper prepares to release his next album, The Carter VI.

Fans though won't have a chance to hear Lil Wayne perform the song at this weekend's NFL Super Bowl after he was passed up for an opportunity to perform at the halftime show in favor of Kendrick Lamar.

Given how much attention the original version of Tweaker got, it wouldn't be surprising to hear the all-new remix of the song played over the broadcast considering the Super Bowl is taking place in Wayne's hometown.

