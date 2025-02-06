LiAngelo Ball reacts in 1 word to brother Lonzo Ball signing $20,000,000 extension with Bulls 

Heading into the NBA's Thursday trade deadline, there was talk of Lonzo Ball parting ways with the Chicago Bulls. With the two-way guard on an expiring deal, the belief was that a team could look to acquire him in hopes of making a late-season push. However, instead, Ball wound up signing a two-year extension with the Chicago Bulls valued at $20 million on Wednesday.

In response to the news of Lonzo Ball's deal, his younger brother, LiAngelo Ball, reacted in a post on his Instagram story, sharing a House Of Highlights post about Lonzo's extension with the Bulls.

Along with sharing the story, LiAngelo wrote:

"Yessirski."

Editor's Note: As Instagram stories automatically delete after 24 hours, they cannot be embedded. Instead, a screenshot has been included in this article.

LiAngelo Ball (@gelo) Instagram story

After NBA insider Shams Charania's initial report of the Bulls and Lonzo Ball agreeing to terms of a two-year contract, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic followed with a report that the second year on Ball's new contract is a team option.

Looking at the Chicago Bulls' trade deadline after inking Lonzo Ball to a two-year deal

Leading up to the final stretch of the NBA trade deadline, it was no secret that Chicago's front office duo of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley were looking to part ways with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, two players who they had repeatedly tried to find suitable trades for in the past.

At the same time, as KC Johnson reported, there was significant interest around the league in young guard Coby White. Ultimately, however, Chicago made just one deal leading up to the deadline, helping to facilitate De'Aaron Fox's move to San Antonio by sending LaVine to Sacramento.

In exchange, the Bulls landed three players who they immediately put up on the trade block, as well as their own first-round pick from San Antonio. While the haul was underwhelming considering how well LaVine has been playing as of late, the expectation was that the team would aggressively shop Vucevic.

Instead, Karnisovas held onto Vucevic, leaving the team with a slew of guards, and little to show for parting ways with LaVine. With Lonzo Ball now under contract for at least one more year, it looks like Chicago is content to wait until the summer to try and acquire assets for Vucevic.

In the meantime, with their pick back for the upcoming NBA draft, the expectation is that Chicago will look to position themselves in a favorable spot in the Cooper Flagg race.

