LaVar Ball was right after all. His three sons are all part of the NBA community, although not in the way he initially intended. Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are making a lot of money and shining on the court, while his other son, LiAngelo, performed his viral hit "Tweaker" during All-Star weekend.

However, LiAngelo's performance drew some harsh criticism online, including from NBA pundit Jason Whitlock, who took to social media to call him "karaoke."

"Can we quit pretending this is some sort of rare talent. It’s karaoke," Whitlock tweeted on Saturday.

LiAngelo Ball still wants to be an NBA player

LiAngelo Ball's new-found success as a hip-hop artist hasn't driven him away from his love of basketball. During Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast in December, he admitted that he was still looking forward to getting another chance in the G League.

"I've been thinking about it, for real," Ball said. "I want to get a call from the G League, just so I can open them doors up."

Ball claimed that he could make an NBA roster if he is given another opportunity in the G League.

"I'm going to wait a little longer for the G League," Ball said. "Overseas is nice, but look, if I go to the G League, I'm going to carry myself. I only need a shot. If they give me the shot, I'm going to do my thing."

Ball has had multiple stints with the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. He played for them in 2021-22 and 2022-23 but did not get an NBA call-up after 19 appearances.

He also played for Prieani of the Lithuanian Basketball League in 2017-18 and had a brief stint with Astros de Jalisco in Mexico before an ankle injury ended his season after just two games.

