"Liar you want out": NBA fans call out Damian Lillard for claiming he wanted to retire in Portland 

Damian Lillard has been loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers ever since they drafted him back in 2012 out of Weber State. However, the narrative changed when he requested a trade this summer with many fans expecting him to get sent to the Miami Heat.

Lillard cemented himself as a legendary figure in the city of Portland. He even claimed back then that he would love to retire with the Blazers but that all changed this offseason. But in a perfect world, the 33-year-old superstar guard wants to end his career in Portland.

"In a perfect world, I could spend my entire career in Portland," Lillard said on 'It Is What It Is' podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It could still happen if the Portland Trail Blazers cannot find the right package they want for Damian Lillard. However, keeping a player who wants out is not a great business move. The Blazers is primed for a rebuild and trading Lillard to the Miami Heat or a different team will officially start it.

In regards to Lillard's claim about loyalty and retiring in Portland, some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, called him out. It's probably due to him having a trade request even though there's a part of him that wants to stay.

This fan said:

"Liar you want out."

Expand Tweet

Another fan blamed Lillard for the situation he put himself in:

"He could've not signed the contract and got out quick."

Expand Tweet

However, this fan defended Lillard from haters and trolls:

"@Dame_Lillard has let it be known thousands of times that it won’t take a lot to keep him in Portland. He wanted Aaron Gordon and people clowned him. The blazers have taken him for granted and don’t respect him and now we are here. You can’t keep Dame and also rebuild/develop."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions and memes to Dame's most recent comments about the Blazers:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Stephen A. be looking like a deacon" - Marcus Spears hilariously trolls Stephen A. Smith for claiming to be the best-dressed host on ESPN

Update on Damian Lillard's trade saga

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard prefers to get traded to the Miami Heat even though they are still far apart in terms of a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. But with training camp set to start next month, it seems like several Eastern Conference teams are interested in swooping in for Lillard.

"The latest I’m hearing is that the Blazers have been talking to several teams, but I don't even know if that's the Blazers," ESPN's Marc J. Spears said on 'NBA Today.' "But when you say several teams, that also suggests that they could be willing to send him to somewhere that’s not the Miami Heat, which is certainly very curious."

Also Read: "Anything less than that is potentially bad" - Michael Jordan sounded the alarm on allowing 19-year-olds in the NBA 18 years ago