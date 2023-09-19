"Stephen A. be looking like a deacon": Marcus Spears hilariously trolls Stephen A. Smith for claiming to be the best-dressed host on ESPN

Marcus Spears trolled his ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith for claiming that he's the best-dressed host on the network.

Spears was interacting with people on Twitter about the Dallas Cowboys when Smith's name was involved. It should be noted that Spears played eight seasons for the Cowboys as a defensive end.

A fan tried to talk trash with Spears about the Cowboys' defense this season. However, the former NFL player went the high road and didn't fire back at the fan, who responded accordingly by calling out Stephen A. for his claims about being the best-dressed man on ESPN.

"Do me a favor and keep staying fresher than Stephen. A.," the fan wrote. "Cause that man swear he the best dressed, keep hitting em with that ol southern Baptist for us big dawg!"

Spears responded:

"Stephen A. be looking like a deacon 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you taking care of ya family bruh that’s the level it don’t get no higher 🙏🏾"

On ESPN's First Take back in January, Stephen A. Smith called out Ryan Clark for thinking that he's the best-dressed analyst on the network. Smith went further by calling himself the best-dressed personality in sports.

"Last comment before we get back to football," Smith said. "Let's not get it twisted. Let's be very, very clear. You know I am the best dressed dude in sports."

It should also be noted that Marcus Spears is not Marc J. Spears. Marcus is an NFL analyst for ESPN and is a former player.

Meanwhile, Marc is an NBA insider and reporter for ESPN. He's a journalist and is one of the recipients of the Curt Gowdy Media Award in this year's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Stephen A. Smith and Marcus Spears always go back and forth about the Cowboys

Marcus Spears and Stephen A. Smith (Photo: ESPN)

Stephen A. Smith is not only an NBA analyst for ESPN. He also talks about the NFL but he loves targeting the Dallas Cowboys whenever he has the chance. Meanwhile, Marcus Spears loves the Cowboys, as he played for them for eight seasons.

The two ESPN analysts always go back and forth with regards to the Cowboys. Spears favors Dallas most of the time and even proclaims them as potential Super Bowl winners.

Meanwhile, Smith gets energized whenever the Cowboys lose a regular season game or choke in the playoffs. He usually wears a cowboy hat and lights a cigar to celebrate Dallas' misery.

