Despite decade-long rivalry, Shaquille O'Neal seemingly advocates for Dwight Howard's NBA return amid buzzing Warriors rumors

Shaquille O'Neal has been in a beef with Dwight Howard for over a decade. However, it seems like the feud is on pause following Shaq's latest story on Instagram. The LA Lakers legend appeared to have shown support for Howard's potential return to the NBA.

One of O'Neal's latest stories on Instagram involves an image of Howard working out ahead of his meeting with the Golden State Warriors. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week that the Warriors are interested in Howard to serve as backup to Kevon Looney.

Golden State's frontcourt depth is thin, with Draymond Green serving as the small ball center. Howard played for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan last season, averaging 23.2 points and 16.2 rebounds in 20 games. It should also be noted that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is 37.

Shaquille O'Neal seemingly endorses Dwight Howard's return to the NBA.

Dwight Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 60 games and was effective as a backup. It was surprising to see him play overseas last season, but given his age, his options were limited.

On ESPN's NBA Today, Kendra Andrews gave an inside scoop on the Golden State Warriors' interest in Howard. Andrews explained that it would just be a standard workout and the Warriors will continue looking for a backup center ahead of training camp.

"While this has brought up a lot of conversation externally, I'm told that the Warriors are looking at this just as another workout, just another guy they are bringing in to get a look at," Andrews said.

"They want to bring in a veteran. They want to bring in a big man. By bringing him into San Francisco this week, that doesn't mean he is a member of the team. This is just another part of the process as they look to fill out the remaining roster spots."

Shaquille O'Neal made fun of Dwight Howard for playing in Taiwan last season

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard

Some fans were happy to see Dwight Howard thrive in Taiwan last season but not Shaquille O'Neal.

The four-time NBA champion mocked Howard on The Big Podcast for taking his talents to Taiwan playing against non-NBA talents.

"He's supposed to have 30 points playing against a dude 5'8"," O'Neal said.

"Good job. This league reminds me of a Lifetime Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturday. Great job, Dwight. I'm proud of you."

