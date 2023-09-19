"They look like they stole that off Independence Day": Stephen A. Smith slams Mexican government over alleged display of 'fake' alien bodies

ESPN's top NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith is branching out more into other parts of pop culture and entertainment. Smith recently reacted to the alleged alien corpse presented to the Mexican government. The internet had a lot of fun when the alleged "non-human" bodies went viral.

On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith discussed the alien remains that were presented in the Mexican Congress during a hearing about UFOs. He cannot believe that some people thought it was real because it looked like props from a movie.

"The Mexican government revealed pictures and video of what a witness said are alien remains and the internet lost its damn mind," Smith said. These supposedly real aliens, they looked fake as hell to me. Look at this right there. They look like they stole that off Independence Day. That's what that looked like.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For those who don't know what Stephen A. Smith was talking about, the Mexican government opened a probe into the possibilities of aliens. Jaime Maussan, a local journalist and long-time UFO enthusiast, presented the remains allegedly found in Cusco, Peru.

"It is the most important thing that has happened to humanity," Maussan told Reuters. "I believe that this phenomenon is the only one that gives us the opportunity to unite."

The remains have not been confirmed if they were fake or real. However, it should be noted that Maussan has been involved in several alien hoaxes over the years. He presented the "Metepec Creature" but it turned out to be a skinned monkey.

Maussan also presented a "demon fairy" in 2016 but it was just a combination of a bag, sticks, epoxy and other materials. He even presented a mummified corpse of an "alien child" that was actually the remains of a human child.

Also Read: "Ending it on Celtics winning is hilarious" - HBO canceling popular LA Lakers series without climax has fans raging online

What will Stephen A. Smith do when there's an alien invasion?

Stephen A. Smith in an LA Lakers game.

In the same episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith also discussed the possibility of aliens across the galaxy. He's open to the idea that we're not alone and they could invade Earth when they wanted to.

Smith had a hilarious answer on what he'll do if there's an alien invasion.

"If I see a damn alien ship hovering over the Empire State Building or something like that, I'm not gonna be like a bunch of white folks that I saw on Independence Day. .... Hell no, I'm running, I'm running. I'm trying to get hell out of town."

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal showcases 'Black Steph Curry' prowess with electrifying deep shot at vibrant Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival