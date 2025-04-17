“Life without Darvin Ham” - NBA fans react as Anthony Davis and takes down Domantas Sabonis in 5th straight game after 0-10 record

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks blew out Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings in Wednesday's ninth vs. 10th play-in game and gave themselves another chance at playoff qualification. For Davis, it was another redemption game against his counterpart, Sabonis. After starting his career 0-10 against the Kings' big man in head-to-head matchups, Davis has had his rival's number in the past five games.

Ad

He was on the Lakers for the first four times during the regular season when he beat Sabonis and Co. Wednesday's 120-106 win was the fifth straight time Davis ended up on the winning team against Sabonis. The 10x All-Star scored 27 points, nine rebounds and three blocks while limiting Sabonis to 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on 38.5% shooting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Anthony Davis extended his dominant stretch against Domantas Sabonis, NBA fans backed up the Mavericks superstar on X. One fan jokingly threw shade at former Lakers coach Darvin Ham, under whom Davis had his last five losses against Sabonis, saying:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Life without Ham"

Another tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan added:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said:

"AD really said ‘I’m back’ like a bad sequel!"

One fan wrote:

"Ham held him back"

One fan tweeted:

"ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun"

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks will play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The winner of that game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed and face the OKC Thunder in the first round. Davis and Co. have been battle-tested with injuries and will be riding high on confidence after beating the odds against the Kings.

If Davis replicates Wednesday's performance, another upset could unfold and place Dallas in the postseason against all odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.