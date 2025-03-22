The Golden State Warriors legend Andre Iguodala's impact in the Bay Area leaves many fond memories. Former teammate and now Minnesota Timberwolves guard reminisced on what he learnt from the 2015 NBA Finals MVP during his time with the Warriors.

Ad

On Saturday, Donte DiVincenzo appeared on "The Young Man and The Three" podcast, when he mentioned what he learnt when he joined the seven-time champions.

"Not everything is going to be, you know, smooth sailing throughout your career. To go to Golden State and you just learn that approach everyday and watching Steph [Curry] and watching - people forget Andre Iguodala was there and like watching him everyday, I always joke with him, like 60 years old being in the gym. He's the first one there, last one to leave, all the time."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On Feb. 23, Andre Iguodala's impact led to his No. 9 jersey getting retired in a ceremony held at Chase Center, after their game against the Dallas Mavericks.

This honor recognized Iguodala's significant contributions to the team's success during his eight-year tenure. His time with the Warriors saw him clinch four NBA championships and a Finals MVP award in 2015.

Warriors legend Andre Iguodala's message towards Steph Curry during the jersey retirement

The Golden State Warriors honored Andre Iguodala with his jersey lifted in the Chase Center rafters. Iguodala, during his speech, hinted that Steph Curry might be next to get his jersey retired number upon his retirement.

Ad

"This is the beginning of the Steph Curry celebration"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Father Time is getting closer, Steph Curry has been open about his thoughts on retirement. He acknowledged that it's something that's always on his mind, but he doesn't feel like he's anywhere close to calling it quits.

Curry emphasized that he wants to leave the game on his own terms. He will know it's time to retire when his body or mind tells him it's time, but for now, he's focused on enjoying the moment and making the most of his remaining time in the league.

Curry's contract with the Warriors runs through the 2025-26 season. He'll be 38 years old in the final year of his contract but till then, fans of the Warriors will want to see more from the Baby-Faced Assassin and his new partnership with Jimmy Butler as they push for another title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback