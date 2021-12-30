“Like you got three of the best to ever do it” – James Harden excited for Kyrie Irving’s impending return

Kyrie Irving is one of two players in the NBA who have not played a single game in this season for personal reasons. The Brooklyn Nets star refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 despite the New York City mandate, while Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons has said he is not mentally ready to play for the Sixers after demanding a trade in the offseason.

While the Sixers are looking for a resolution to Simmons' situation, the Nets have opted to have Irving play on a part-time basis. Since a preseason decision, they had refused to entertain the idea. But with how their season has gone, they are willing to have him play in that capacity.

There have been criticisms regarding the situation. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has expressed his displeasure, as well as Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

But ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, however, is on the same wavelength as Nets owner Joe Tsai, who believes Irving will give them a better chance at winning.

Pundits have debated the situation, but the players and Nets organization are excited to have Kyrie back. Speaking with ESPN's Malika Andrews, James Harden expressed his happiness with having Irving return.

When asked how he felt and how he thought it was going to work out, the three-time scoring champ said:

"I know what it's going to be like when Kyrie comes back," Harden said. "It's going to be elite. Like you got three of the best to ever do it. Obviously, we want him full-time, but we'll figure that out later. Just to have him around, his spirit, his energy. Obviously, his skill set, his talent."

Having Irving play, even if only on the road, could be a significant boost for the Nets. There have been reports of his willingness to get a plant-based vaccine. If that happens, he could be available full-time.

Kyrie Irving will share some of the Nets' offensive burdens

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles as Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics defends

As things stand, Kevin Durant and Harden are the only top-tier offensive producers. Although Patty Mills has been exceptional, he is not on the same level as Kyrie Irving.

Outside of the last two games against the Los Angeles-based teams, Harden has not played up to his high level. The heavy lifting has been done by KD, and fans were starting to worry about the huge minutes he was logging (37.0 per game). Continuous usage at such a rate could result in an injury that might sideline him for an extended period.

With Irving back, there will be less pressure on Durant (with an NBA-leading 29.7 points per game) and Harden (22.0 ppg). Last season, Irving was the joint top scorer for the Nets, averaging 26.9 points in 54 games. Added to that were 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, and he also joined the 50/40/90 club.

