“Like I’ve been smoking on a tailpipe”: Shannon Sharpe hysterically reacts to his viral ‘First Take’ makeup look

Shannon Sharpe was in the news for something other than his hot takes on the NFL. He went viral on social media for his makeup. After being trolled by fans on social media for his look onscreen, Sharpe explained the reason behind the makeup gone wrong.

In conversation with Chad Johnson on NightcapShow, Sharpe gave details about his look on Monday’s First Take. While Chad said that the makeup artist didn’t know how to handle an exotic look, Sharpe had a hilarious take.

“With the lighting, me being the darker skin with the make up on, man she had my lip like…I’ve been smoking on a tailpipe.”

Sharpe recently joined First Take, after being relieved from FS1 Undisputed. Stephen A. Smith later revealed that Sharpe was relieved from his position because of his tension with Skip Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe defended his makeup artist amidst social media slams

Despite being trolled on social media that focused on his makeup, Sharpe didn’t put any blame on his makeup artist. Rather, the former came in support of his makeup artist, expressing that it was her first attempt at doing his makeup and he believed she would undoubtedly improve in the future.

“Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake. This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual.”

One of the users speculated that the makeup artist would be fired from her job to which Sharpe replied, “No she isn’t. She’ll get better with my makeup. Isn’t the end of the world."

Sharpe knows that it was a one-time mistake that his colleague made and it wouldn't be mistaken again. Since Sharpe is all set to appear again on Tuesday, it would be interesting to see if any of his colleagues, especially Stephen A. Smith carry the trolling.