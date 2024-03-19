"Lil a** ni**a": Anthony Edwards issues hilarious reaction to monster slam on John Collins

Anthony Edwards had a priceless reaction when he saw the replay of his monster dunk on John Collins during the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz clash on Monday. The guard led the side to a 114-104 win and one of the highlights was posterizing the big by throwing down a massive dunk, so much so that he hurt his hand in the process. In addition, he was fouled on the dunk and was awarded a free throw.

Watching the replay later on, Edwards said:

"Lil a** ni**a"

You can have a look at the sequence below.

Soon after, Edwards realized that he had dislocated his finger. He returned a few minutes later and shot a free throw. An injury to their star would have been a blow for Minnesota, especially after they were without Karl-Anthony Towns. Naz Reid joined the injury list when he suffered a head injury on Monday.

John Collins ruled out of the game after Anthony Edwards' poster

John Collins bore the full brunt of Anthony Edwards when the latter took flight to dunk on the Utah Jazz star. While the latter dislocated a finger in his left hand, Collins was shut down from the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, he was diagnosed with a head contusion but narrowly avoided a concussion.

On the game front, Edwards propped up 32 points, seven rebounds, and as many assists, shooting 13 of 23 from the field. Big man Naz Reid recorded 17 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in with 23 points. For the Jazz, Collin Sexton had 24 points off the bench. Lauri Markkanen added 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Keyonte George finished with 15 points and eight dimes.

It has been another fruitful season for the guard as he entered the matchup averaging 26.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists per game. Edwards' efforts translated into him earning his second All-Star selection this season. He is proving that he is worth the five-year, $260 million extension he signed with the T-Wolves last summer.

The win sees them improve to 47-21 and tie for wins with OKC Thunder and the Denver Nuggets. They will hope to reclaim the top spot in the West as they return home for a four-game homestand against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.