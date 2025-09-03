  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Lil a*s better chill": Kevin Durant’s brother issues stinging rebuke to TCU player mocking Bill Belichick with his girlfriend jab

"Lil a*s better chill": Kevin Durant’s brother issues stinging rebuke to TCU player mocking Bill Belichick with his girlfriend jab

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 03, 2025 12:50 GMT
An image of Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick, and Ja
Kevin Durant's brother Tony calls out TCU safety Ja'darius Clark for taunting Bill Belichick: Credit: Jordon Hudson/IG, Clark/IG

Apparently, Kevin Durant isn't the only one in his family who has calls out bad behavior on social media. This week, his brother took a college football player to task for making questionable comments about an iconic coach.

Ad

After the TCU Horned Frogs blew out the North Carolina Tar Heels 48-14 in their Monday showdown, TCU safety Ja'darius Clark went on social media to taunt UNC head coach Bill Belichick.

"Belichick gotta call for his girlriend. He sad," Clark said in the viral clip.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Not too impressed with Clark's prodding of Belichick, Durant's brother Tony delivered a stinging rebuke.

"Lil a*s better chill never know if you gonna come across bill and need em," Tony commented on Instagram.
Kevin Durant&#039;s brother Tony rebukes TCU safety Ja&#039;darius Clark. Credit: Bleacher Report/IG
Kevin Durant's brother Tony rebukes TCU safety Ja'darius Clark. Credit: Bleacher Report/IG

Tony comes across as an elder sibling teaching a youngster a thing or two, and for good reason. The older brother of KD was once an athlete himself, playing college hoops at Towson and St. John's Military School. In his Instagram profile, Tony identifies himself as a youth basketball coach, which would explain why he went out of his way to dish out life advice.

Ad

As for Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl champion has been a trending topic for various reasons, such as his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson and his decision to coach college football after an illustrious NFL career.

His Tar Heels' loss to the Horned Frogs this week has drawn mockey from some TCU players, but if there was ever going to be anyone who would call out this online behavior, it would be another coach like Tony Durant.

Ad

"My brother": Kevin Durant reacts to clip of former OKC teammate talking about 2019 NBA Finals

In the NBA, KD has established strong personal relationships with some of his teammates, past and present. Last week, he gave a shoutout to one of his former running mates in Oklahoma City.

In a clip posted on X this past Wednesday, former Thunder center Serge Ibaka got candid on his feelings towards Durant's comeback from injury in the 2019 NBA Finals. Ibaka, who was then playing for the Toronto Raptors, admitted that he was hoping for KD to remain on the sidelines instead of rejoining the Golden State Warriors lineup.

Ad
"I'm close to winning my first ring, bro. And then he was out. Stay out, stay out!" Ibaka said in jest.

In response to the clip, Durant reaffirmed his bond with Ibaka through a simple two-word message.

"My brother," the Houston Rockets forward tweeted.

Though Durant and Ibaka have not been able to team up again since their OKC days, KD clearly values his friendship with the two-time blocks leader to this day.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications