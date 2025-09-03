"Lil a*s better chill": Kevin Durant’s brother issues stinging rebuke to TCU player mocking Bill Belichick with his girlfriend jab

Apparently, Kevin Durant isn't the only one in his family who has calls out bad behavior on social media. This week, his brother took a college football player to task for making questionable comments about an iconic coach.After the TCU Horned Frogs blew out the North Carolina Tar Heels 48-14 in their Monday showdown, TCU safety Ja'darius Clark went on social media to taunt UNC head coach Bill Belichick.&quot;Belichick gotta call for his girlriend. He sad,&quot; Clark said in the viral clip. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot too impressed with Clark's prodding of Belichick, Durant's brother Tony delivered a stinging rebuke.&quot;Lil a*s better chill never know if you gonna come across bill and need em,&quot; Tony commented on Instagram.Kevin Durant's brother Tony rebukes TCU safety Ja'darius Clark. Credit: Bleacher Report/IGTony comes across as an elder sibling teaching a youngster a thing or two, and for good reason. The older brother of KD was once an athlete himself, playing college hoops at Towson and St. John's Military School. In his Instagram profile, Tony identifies himself as a youth basketball coach, which would explain why he went out of his way to dish out life advice.As for Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl champion has been a trending topic for various reasons, such as his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson and his decision to coach college football after an illustrious NFL career.His Tar Heels' loss to the Horned Frogs this week has drawn mockey from some TCU players, but if there was ever going to be anyone who would call out this online behavior, it would be another coach like Tony Durant.&quot;My brother&quot;: Kevin Durant reacts to clip of former OKC teammate talking about 2019 NBA FinalsIn the NBA, KD has established strong personal relationships with some of his teammates, past and present. Last week, he gave a shoutout to one of his former running mates in Oklahoma City.In a clip posted on X this past Wednesday, former Thunder center Serge Ibaka got candid on his feelings towards Durant's comeback from injury in the 2019 NBA Finals. Ibaka, who was then playing for the Toronto Raptors, admitted that he was hoping for KD to remain on the sidelines instead of rejoining the Golden State Warriors lineup.&quot;I'm close to winning my first ring, bro. And then he was out. Stay out, stay out!&quot; Ibaka said in jest.In response to the clip, Durant reaffirmed his bond with Ibaka through a simple two-word message.&quot;My brother,&quot; the Houston Rockets forward tweeted.Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINKMy brother.Though Durant and Ibaka have not been able to team up again since their OKC days, KD clearly values his friendship with the two-time blocks leader to this day.