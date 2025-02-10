Lindsay Lohan reacts as Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry gives a sneak peek into life lately with Warriors superstar and sons

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, attends to their kids while the Golden State Warriors superstar plays in the NBA. The cookbook author cannot get help from the two-time MVP, as the Dubs left San Francisco on Feb. 5 for Utah. Curry and Co. are in the midst of a season-high seven-game road swing, a trip that has kept the superstar point guard away from his family.

While Curry, the All-Star starter, is competing, social media influencer Ayesha shared photos of her family and wrote on Instagram:

“Lately w my boys 🥹”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Actress Lindsay Lohan reacted to the post with heart emojis. Lohan has been a fixture in many of Ayesha’s IG engagements and reacted to Ayesha's posts.

Andre Iguodala, Steph Curry’s former longtime teammate, added:

“OMG!! Canon is him!!!!”

Lindsay Lohan and Andre Iguodala reacting to Ayesha Curry's Instagram post. [photo: @ayeshacurry/IG]

Ayesha Curry’s “boys” include NBA superstar Steph, and his sons Canon and Caius. The two videos in the post put the limelight on the six-year-old Canon.

In the first clip, Canon flipped the bottle on its head before getting it back to its proper position with a quick swipe. The quiet pride after he accomplished what he planned to do shone in the video.

The next clip showed Steph Curry’s eldest son teeing in the greens. Curry is a competitive and avid golfer, so it isn't surprising that Canon is learning how to swing. It might not be long before his plays on the fairways get more attention.

Steph Curry, Lindsay Lohan and Sydel Curry-Lee react to Ayesha Curry being named honorary chair of the San Francisco Ballet

Ayesha Curry isn’t just a housewife. She's also a philanthropist who gives back to the community via her foundation with her husband, Steph Curry.

She was honored for her work and for her love of the arts by the San Francisco Ballet when the oldest ballet company in the US named her as its 2025 honorary chair.

The “Sweet July” founder wrote on Instagram following the announcement:

“It was such an honor to be this years honorary chair at the @sfballet Gala. The performances this year are going to be spectacular! Such a fun evening, and I am so grateful.”

The 11x NBA All-Star reacted with a love emoji. Sydel Curry-Lee, the Golden State Warriors superstar’s sister wrote:

“Prettyyttt”

Lindsay Lohan added:

“Beautiful! ❤️🩰”

Steph Curry, Sydel Curry-Lee and Lindsay Lohan reactions to Ayesha Curry being named as honorary chair of the San Francisco Ballet. [photo: @ayeshacurry/IG]

The Currys have four children but remain socially active. Expect them to share on social media glimpses of their life outside basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.